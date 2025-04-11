Independent Online
Breaking through: Doechii and Sadag join hands to tackle anxiety stigma

American Grammy award-winning rapper Doechii

American Grammy award-winning rapper Doechii

Image by: File

Published 11m ago

Share

Grammy-winning artist Doechii is teaming up with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), to share the importance of tackling and managing anxiety. 

Doechii has experienced anxiety firsthand. 

"I get this tightness in my chest. Like an elephant is standing on me," she said

Rather than letting anxiety control her, Doechii is using her platform to help others confront their mental health challenges and seek the support they need.

Sadag connection

The collaboration sees the launch of a campaign aimed at breaking the stigma around anxiety.

This initiative is more than just an awareness effort—it’s a call to action, encouraging people to open up about their mental health struggles and seek help without fear or shame.

Doechii's journey with anxiety is at the heart of this campaign.

Through her 'Anxiety Is Watching Me initiative', she has created a resource hub that provides guidance, support, and a sense of community for individuals dealing with anxiety.

“Anxiety keeps on trying me,” Doechii shares, but she is determined to help others find strength and tools to combat it.

The platform offers essential resources and creates a space where people can connect with others who understand their experiences. It’s a reminder that no one has to face mental health struggles alone.

IOL

