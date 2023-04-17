Bryan Adams set to return to SA in November for ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams is returning to South African for the “So Happy It Hurts” tour.
Big Concerts recently confirmed dates for the tour which kicks off in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, Grand West on November 7 and then heads to Pretoria on November 10 at SunBet Arena, Time Square.
Adams has the reputation of being one of the most exciting live musicians in the world.
His energetic vocals and stage presence have proven to be entertaining for over 40 years, with banging hits such as "Cuts Like A Knife", "Summer of '69", "Kids Wanna Rock", "Can't Stop This Thing We've Started", "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You", "Open Road" and "Thought I'd Seen Everything".
His songwriting has garnered the 63-year-old artist numerous awards and accolades, including three “Academy Award” nominations, five “Golden Globe” nominations and a “Grammy Award” alongside 20 “Juno Awards”.
Adams will be playing in the USA, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, South Africa, and more, this year.
Adams returned to the pop charts last month after the completion of his 16th studio album ‘So Happy It Hurts’
Speaking about the LP to RETROPOP, he said “Someone said to me, ‘Do you ever hear some buskers doing your songs?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, me!’,” he laughed. “It still feels like I’m busking all this time later.”
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 21, exclusively from www.ticketmaster.co.za. The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 9am on Wednesday, April 19 from www.ticketmaster.co.za and will run until 8:59am on Friday, April 21.