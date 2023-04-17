Bryan Adams set to return to SA in November for ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour

Big Concerts recently confirmed dates for the tour which kicks off in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, Grand West on November 7 and then heads to Pretoria on November 10 at SunBet Arena, Time Square.

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams is returning to South African for the “So Happy It Hurts” tour.

Adams has the reputation of being one of the most exciting live musicians in the world.

His energetic vocals and stage presence have proven to be entertaining for over 40 years, with banging hits such as "Cuts Like A Knife", "Summer of '69", "Kids Wanna Rock", "Can't Stop This Thing We've Started", "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You", "Open Road" and "Thought I'd Seen Everything".

His songwriting has garnered the 63-year-old artist numerous awards and accolades, including three “Academy Award” nominations, five “Golden Globe” nominations and a “Grammy Award” alongside 20 “Juno Awards”.