Burna Boy to perform at DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival

Music lovers are in for a treat as Nigerian megastar Burna Boy will be performing in South Africa later this year. In 2019, following the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the “African Giant” vowed to never set foot in the country until our government woke up.

It seems that Burna Boy has had a change of heart, as the international award-winning artist has been announced as one of the headline acts for the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival. Mzansi’s ultimate food-and-music experience returns after a two-year absence, as have most events, and they are returning with a banger of a line-up. Joining Burna Boy – arguably Africa’s biggest music superstar – in his long-awaited return to performing for his legions of South African fans, is R&B hitmaker Babyface, who will certainly have all the soul music lovers singing along.

Mzansi’s musical heritage will be on proud display, with spoken-word poet Lebo Mashile composing a stirring performance piece for the festival. Local divas Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba Lee and Msaki will celebrate the legacy of Mama Afrika in the year that she would have turned 90, with a rousing “tribute to Miriam Makeba”. The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, is known to give festival goers a fun vibe filled with tons of good food.

Besides Burna Boy, those hoping to attend can also look forward to Major League DJs on the mainstage. The dance stage will also be lit up by DJs LKG, Lamiez, Zinhle and Soul Sista Zane. Manning the decks on the dance stage on Sunday will be DJs Oskido, Vinny, Christos, Ganyani and Fresh – the perfect upbeat way to wind down your Heritage Day weekend. In a press statement issued, Nokuthula Monaheng, the festival’s media director, said: “We are delighted to bring back the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival now that we are through this crippling pandemic.

