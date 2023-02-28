Canadian duo Neon Dreams have announced The Sunshine Tour with 18 dates across South Africa and Namibia. The tour will feature fellow Canadian and platinum-selling artist Coleman Hell alongside Johannesburg’s fresh upstarts, the Saxby Twins. No strangers to South Africa, vocalist Frank Kadillac and drummer Adrian Morris who make up the band, say they are inspired to tour after firmly planting a seed in the SA music industry.

The duo have visited South Africa on various occasions and also featured in the “Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts” during December last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neon Dreams (@neondreams) The tour announcement comes after the release of their new album “Love Child Baby Dolphin”. The album is a collection of songs written and recorded in South Africa and features their chart-topping singles, “Little Dance” and “It’s All Good”. Kadillac recalls their last performance in Cape Town.

“We love this place, we have been in South Africa since we came here to perform in December. “What started out as taking a leap of faith to come to South Africa has turned into a decision that changed our lives. “I loved growing up in Canada. Through the good and the bad, It taught me a lot about myself and it made me who I am, but sometimes you have to leave your environment to discover who you truly are and grow spiritually,” he explained.

“The decision to come to South Africa was one that changed my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neon Dreams (@neondreams) The tour dates include 18 venues over 18 days. Tickets are R290 via the Neon Dreams website. March 31: Stellenbosch

April 2: Cape Town April 5: Swakopmund April 6: Windhoek

April 9: Underberg April 12: Durban April 14: Pretoria

April 15: Pretoria April 16: Sandton April19: Kempton Park

April 20: Krugersdorp April 21: Potchefstroom April 22: Bloemfontein

April 26: East London April 27: Port Elizabeth April 28: Plettenberg Bay