Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Canadian duo ‘Neon Dreams’ announce dates for ‘Sunshine Tour’

Neon Dreams. Picture: Supplied

Neon Dreams. Picture: Supplied

Published 19m ago

Share

Canadian duo Neon Dreams have announced The Sunshine Tour with 18 dates across South Africa and Namibia. The tour will feature fellow Canadian and platinum-selling artist Coleman Hell alongside Johannesburg’s fresh upstarts, the Saxby Twins.

No strangers to South Africa, vocalist Frank Kadillac and drummer Adrian Morris who make up the band, say they are inspired to tour after firmly planting a seed in the SA music industry.

Story continues below Advertisement

The duo have visited South Africa on various occasions and also featured in the “Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts” during December last year.

The tour announcement comes after the release of their new album “Love Child Baby Dolphin”. The album is a collection of songs written and recorded in South Africa and features their chart-topping singles, “Little Dance” and “It’s All Good”.

Kadillac recalls their last performance in Cape Town.

More on this

“We love this place, we have been in South Africa since we came here to perform in December.

“What started out as taking a leap of faith to come to South Africa has turned into a decision that changed our lives.

“I loved growing up in Canada. Through the good and the bad, It taught me a lot about myself and it made me who I am, but sometimes you have to leave your environment to discover who you truly are and grow spiritually,” he explained.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The decision to come to South Africa was one that changed my life.”

The tour dates include 18 venues over 18 days. Tickets are R290 via the Neon Dreams website.

March 31: Stellenbosch

Story continues below Advertisement

April 2: Cape Town

April 5: Swakopmund

April 6: Windhoek

April 9: Underberg

April 12: Durban

April 14: Pretoria

April 15: Pretoria

April 16: Sandton

April19: Kempton Park

April 20: Krugersdorp

April 21: Potchefstroom

April 22: Bloemfontein

April 26: East London

April 27: Port Elizabeth

April 28: Plettenberg Bay

April 29: Mossel Bay

Related Topics:

CanadaSouth African EntertainmentArtists2023EntertainmentLive Concerts

Share

Recent stories by:

Venecia Valentine