Canadian duo Neon Dreams have announced The Sunshine Tour with 18 dates across South Africa and Namibia. The tour will feature fellow Canadian and platinum-selling artist Coleman Hell alongside Johannesburg’s fresh upstarts, the Saxby Twins.
No strangers to South Africa, vocalist Frank Kadillac and drummer Adrian Morris who make up the band, say they are inspired to tour after firmly planting a seed in the SA music industry.
The duo have visited South Africa on various occasions and also featured in the “Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts” during December last year.
The tour announcement comes after the release of their new album “Love Child Baby Dolphin”. The album is a collection of songs written and recorded in South Africa and features their chart-topping singles, “Little Dance” and “It’s All Good”.
Kadillac recalls their last performance in Cape Town.
“We love this place, we have been in South Africa since we came here to perform in December.
“What started out as taking a leap of faith to come to South Africa has turned into a decision that changed our lives.
“I loved growing up in Canada. Through the good and the bad, It taught me a lot about myself and it made me who I am, but sometimes you have to leave your environment to discover who you truly are and grow spiritually,” he explained.
“The decision to come to South Africa was one that changed my life.”
The tour dates include 18 venues over 18 days. Tickets are R290 via the Neon Dreams website.
March 31: Stellenbosch
April 2: Cape Town
April 5: Swakopmund
April 6: Windhoek
April 9: Underberg
April 12: Durban
April 14: Pretoria
April 15: Pretoria
April 16: Sandton
April19: Kempton Park
April 20: Krugersdorp
April 21: Potchefstroom
April 22: Bloemfontein
April 26: East London
April 27: Port Elizabeth
April 28: Plettenberg Bay
April 29: Mossel Bay