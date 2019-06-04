15 on Orange offers a refreshing new take on First Thursdays with a fully immersive five- star cinematic experience.

15 on Orange offers a refreshing new take on First Thursdays with a fully immersive five- star cinematic experience - The Autograph Collection - Art of Gin First Thursday Movie Nights.



With an artistic take on First Thursdays, the Winter Edition of Quentin Tarantino Cult Classics will premier to the public on Thursday 6 June.





Quentin’s films are characterized by their non sequential story lines with a satirical flair and references to pop culture. He is the king of on-screen violence and elongated dialogues, his casts often consists of well-known and respected actors.





One of his first and most well-known award winning films; Kill Bill Vol.1 will kick off the series.





Pulp Fiction follows on 4 July 2019.





Tarantino’s second feature film is one of the very best crime dramas ever with engaging characters; non‑stop action; and intricately woven individual stories. Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are hitmen with a fondness for philosophical discussions. In this ultra-hip crime movie, their storyline is interwoven with those of their boss, gangster Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) ; his actress wife, Mia (Uma Thurman) ; struggling boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) ; master fixer Winston Wolfe (Harvey Keitel) and an anxious pair of armed robbers, "Pumpkin" (Tim Roth) and "Honey Bunny" (Amanda Plummer).





On 1st of August the award-winning Inglorious Basterds will be showcased.





Inglorious Basterds is set in the first year of Germany's occupation of France. Allied officer Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) gathered a squad of Jewish soldiers to commit violent acts of retaliation against the Nazis. Pitt and his ensemble cast join forces with Bridget von Hammersmark, a German actress and undercover agent, to bring down the leaders of the Third Reich. Their fates intersect with theatre owner Shosanna Dreyfus, who pursues to take vengeance for the Nazis' execution of her family.

The Cult Classic screenings will commence at 7:30pm.

The offering includes an art exhibition by Linnea Frank, a Wixworth Art of Gin mixology bar for welcome cocktails and a delectable movie meal at R185 per person, all inclusive.

Seating is limited and bookings in advance essential.





KILL BILL VOL.1 When: First Thursday 6 June 2019 PULP FICTION When: First Thursday 4 July 2019 INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS When: First Thursday 1 August 2019

Dress Code: Cocktail chic

Contact: 081 462 5076

For More info: [email protected]

Website: QUICKET LINK





