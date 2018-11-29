Comedia and host Dalin Oliver. Picture: Instagram

Don’t miss this fantastic lineup of 20 comedians performing at the Hanover Street Comedy Sundowners at GrandWest on Sunday, 2 December 2018. Each comedian will get five minutes to blow the audience away in an evening filled with action packed laughter. There will be a mix of experienced comics and newcomers dishing out the punch lines with the host Dalin Oliver driving the show.

All proceeds of this event will go to the Khayelitsha Fire Relief following the devastating fire that ravaged the informal settlement on 20 October, which left one person dead and over 4 000 people displaced after more than 200 wood and iron structures were destroyed.

The audience is encouraged to bring food, clothing and stationery donations on the night.

Tickets cost R80 per person, call 082 588 6662 to book. Show starts at 6pm.



