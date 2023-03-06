2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards nominees announced

Theatre-makers and performers will once again be honoured for the 58th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, set to take place at the Oude Libertas Amphitheatre in Stellenbosch on the evening of Sunday, March 26. The theatre fraternity managed to raise the curtain on an impressive 59 productions eligible for consideration in 2022, despite still being hampered by Covid-19 restrictions in the first part of the year.

Nominations were made by the panel of judges across 21 competitive categories. “Theatre audiences in Cape Town and surrounds were treated to extraordinary creativity in 2022, with theatre demonstrating the breadth and diversity that the sector has to offer. “Theatre-makers showed great resilience in yet another difficult year of producing and mounting outstanding work,” said panel chairperson, Africa Melane.

“The industry is grateful to the public for supporting the arts, returning to theatres in their droves, hungry for a live theatre experience. “These shows helped us to experience deep-seated emotions and change our perceptions of the world, as well as better understand the struggles and successes of other people and cultures. “They reminded us that we are not alone. With these nominations, we celebrate and honour the sterling work showcased.” .

Melane said due to the limited number of musicals and music theatre productions staged, there would only be awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor, in the category for Musicals and Music Theatre productions. Tracey Saunders, overseeing the evaluation of all student productions for awards, added: “It’s been a delight to watch students return to full-time study on campus after the Covid-enforced break. Their enthusiasm shone through on stages at all of the tertiary institutions. “Students staged 70 productions ranging from a few large-cast extravaganzas to small, intimate pieces and several in between. Increasingly, students venture beyond acting to hone their talents in writing, directing and the technical craft required for stage work.

“These multitalented and disciplined young people, 185 of them to be precise, were the focus of much deliberation. Ten nominees have deservedly earned their places on this list. “With a cohort of such disciplined and talented students, the future of the creative industry in South Africa looks bright.” The student institutions represented are Act (Cape Town), AFDA, CTDPS, Lamta, Magnet Theatre, Northlink College, University of Stellenbosch and the Waterfront Theatre School.

The event will be live-streamed on Sunday, March 26, at 6 pm. Below are some of the nominees 58th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards. Award for Most Promising Student

Anna Olivier - Lamta Buhle Stefane - Magnet Theatre Gerard van Rooyen - Lamta

Katherine Sharp - AFDA Ketsia Velaphi - AFDA Koketso Mere - Waterfront Theatre School

Miché C van Wyk - University of Stellenbosch Mikayla Joy Brown - University of Stellenbosch Minke Marais - University of Stellenbosch

Sunny Yoon - Lamta Best New South African Script Basil Appollis and Sylvia Vollenhoven - “Dance of the La Gumas”

Fred Abrahamse and Marcel Meyer - “Contested Bodies” Nadia Davids - “Hold Still” Nico Scheepers - “Nêrens, Noord-Kaap”

Scott Sparrow - “Dinner at the 42s” Best New Director Carlo Daniels - “No Complaints: New Day, New Dawn”

Duane Alexander - “Your Song: The Music of Elton John” Emma Amber - “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Iman Isaacs - “Irma”

Sohail Booise - “Hostel Lights (Zabalaza Best of the Fest)” Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People “Liewe Heksie en die Rolskaatse” - Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck

“Peter Pan” - Fred Abrahamse and Marcel Meyer “Sonde met die spoke” - University of Stellenbosch Drama Department “Vlooi en die geheim/Kipper and the Secret” - Marinda Engelbrecht and Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck

Best Performance by Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show Anzio September - “Aunty Merle: Things Get Real”” Earl Gregory- “Star+Crossed”

Loukmaan Adams - “Aunty Merle: Things Get Real” Marc Lottering - “Aunty Merle: Things Get Real” Shaun Oelf - “Aunty Merle: Things Get Real”

Best Performance by Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show Jawaahier Petersen - “Aunty Merle: Things Get Real” Keiko Mdwaba - “Once on this Island”

Noluthando Dlamini - “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Sarah Jane - “Star+Crossed” Tankiso Mamabolo - “Aunty Merle: Things Get Real”

Best Lighting Design Faheem Bardien - “Star+Crossed” Gideon Lombard - “Karatara”

Joshua Cutts - “Life and Times of Michael K” Mannie Manim - “Kiss of the Spider Woman” Wolf Britz - “Firefly”

Best Set Design Greg King - “Fordsburg’s Finest” Nial Griffin - “Dinner with the 42s”

Patrick Curtis - “Hold Still” Themba Stewart - “No Complaints: New Day, New Dawn” Wolf Britz - “Kiss of the Spider Woman”

Best Costume Design Brendan van Rhyn, Christopher Dudgeon and Rudi Jansen - “The Triplets of Bellville” Marcel Meyer - “A Streetcar Named Desire”

Marcel Meyer - “Contested Bodies” Nial Griffin - “Dinner with the 42s” Phillis Midlane - “Life and Times of Michael K”

Best Performance by A Supporting Actor in a Play Brent Palmer - “Dinner at the 42s” Carlo Daniels - “The Unlikely Secret Agent”

Gerard Rudolf - “Neon Smoel” Matthew Baldwin - “A Streetcar Named Desire” Sanda Shandu - “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”

Best Performance by A Supporting Actress in a Play Babalwa Makwetu - “IKrele leChiza... The Sermon” Berenice Barbier - “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”

Lauren Snyders - “Curl Up and Dye” Melissa Haiden - “A Streetcar Named Desire” Nomakrestu Xakatugaga - “Ikrele leChiza... The Sermon”

Best Performance by A Lead Actress in a Play Emily Child - “Dinner with the 42s” Fiona Ramsay - “ A Streetcar Named Desire”

Marí Borstlap - “Neon Smoel” Mwenya Kabwe - “Hold Still” Sylvaine Strike - “Firefly”

Best Performance by A Lead Actor in a Play Andrew Buckland - “Firefly” Elton Landrew - “Dance of the La Gumas”

Mncedisi Shabangu - “Blood Knot” Nicholas Pauling - “Dinner with the 42s” Paul Slabolepzsy - “Fordburg’s Finest”

Best Director Fred Abrahamse - “Contested Bodies” Gideon Lombard - “Karatara”

Greg Karvellas - “Dinner with the 42s” Jay Pather - “Hold Still” Toni Morkel - “Firefly”

Best Production “A Streetcar Named Desire” “Contested Bodies”

“Firefly” “Karatara” “Life and Times of Michael K”