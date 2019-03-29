FKJ. Picture: Supplied

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival celebrates its 20th year this weekend with one of its most diverse and intriguing line-up in years. This year’s line-up presents a strong blend of local and international acts, as well as familiar names that have performed at the festival over the years and some fresh new faces. Here are five artists you should look out for:

FKJ (Saturday)

French multi-instrumentalist French Kiwi Juice (FKJ) is hot property. His 2017 breakout single, Vibin’ Out with ((( O ))), off his self-titled debut album, French Kiwi Juice is still a favourite for fans. His live show, characterised by on-stage improv, has seen him perform at some of the world’s biggest music festivals, including Coachella and EUPHORIA. CTIJF’s website summarises his music perfectly: “His loose and colourful arrangements could soundtrack anything: a house party in Hong Kong, a road trip through the Australian outback, a post-midnight walk alone across moonlit European streets.”

Moonchild (Saturday)

LA-based multi-instrumentalist group Moonchild is one of the most refreshing acts at this year’s festival. The soulful trio - Amber Navran, Max Bryk, and Andris Mattson - whose music can best be described as alternative R&B, became an international sensation two years ago when they released their most recent album, Voyager, which spawned the singles Cure and The List.

Their slow, soulful blend of jazz and R&B music has seen them play on several renowned stages across the globe. Cape Town’s got next.

Shekhinah (Friday)

Few South African artists have achieved the mainstream success Shekhinah has over the past two or three years. The R&B vocalist and songwriter enjoyed arguably her most important year last year as her debut album, Rose Gold, won three South African Music Awards, an MTV Africa Music Award and spawned several chart-topping singles.

Fresh off opening for Ed Sheeran on his SA tour, Shekhinah will be one of the acts to look out for.

Chaka Khan (Friday)

Chaka Khan needs little introduction. The American singer-songwriter, who’s been active for almost 50 years since she began her career as the lead vocalist of the funk band Rufus, has a massive resumé.

She has three platinum selling albums, 10 Grammys, sold over 70 million records with her 1984 hit single, I Feel For You.

She’s considered as the first R&B artist to have a crossover hit featuring a rapper. Her smash hit I’m Every Woman should be a treat to witness live.

The Lady Day Big Band (Saturday)

The Lady Day Big Band is one of the fresh new acts at this year’s festival.

Founded by vocalist Lana Crowster along with trombonist and composer, Kelly Bell and vocalist-pianist Amanda Tiffin, this impressive collective brings something new and exciting to the table.

Recognised as South Africa’s first all-female 20-piece big band, this should be one of the more exciting acts to look out for.