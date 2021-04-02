8 Easter weekend activities at V&A Waterfront

You can celebrate Easter at the V&A Waterfront in safety with a range of fun activities for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can look forward to a virtual egg hunt, where they can explore the V&A Waterfront online and stand to win some eggtastic prizes. Join in the fun at the V&A Waterfront’s outdoor, under cover Kids’ Market, Easter Edition. Support the young entrepreneurs as they show and sell some of the tastiest and most creative goodies for you to enjoy. The Rollercade at Battery Park is a safe and friendly environment for all friends and family. Have some fun roller-skating, playing a game of pool or sit back and enjoy the music.

Hop over to the One & Only for a captivating Wonderland filled with filled with colourful surprises, gourmet menus and plenty of fun for the whole family.

Here are eight activities you can take part in at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

1. Virtual Egg hunt

The Great Eggscape virtual egg hunt is back! Hop online with your friends and family as you search high and low for the stash of 10 eggs hidden across our neighbourhood.

Collect them all and stand a chance to win some amazing prizes. Use the link to be part of the adventure and learn fun historic facts along the way. Sign up and good luck! Terms and conditions apply.

Dates: 22 March – 9 April

Cost: Free

2. Photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny

Make like a bunny and jump to have your photo taken with the V&A Waterfront’s very own Easter Bunny over at the Amphitheatre between 12pm and 4pm over the Easter weekend.

Dates: 2 – 5 April

Time: 12pm – 4pm

Venue: Amphitheatre

Cost: Free

3. Kids’ Market: Easter Edition

Come and support the V&A Waterfront Kids’ Market, Easter Edition.

The young entrepreneurs are excited to show and sell their goodies for you to enjoy.

Dates: 3 April – 4 April 2021

Time: 10am – 2pm

Venue: Passageway behind the Cape Wheel

Cost: Free entry

4. Pick n Pay Easter Hunt

Join in the fun with Pick n Pay at the Kids’ Play Area for an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, 3 April.

Date: 3 April

Time: 11am – 1pm

Venue: Kids’ Play Area

Cost: Shop smart this Easter, spend R150 or more on chocolate treats and hot cross buns, and join us for our Easter Egg Hunt.

5. Easter fun at One & Only

This Easter, One & Only Cape Town will transform into a captivating Wonderland filled with fun and surprises for everyone to enjoy.

Kids can enjoy a variety of Easter in Wonderland activities including a petting zoo, Easter egg hunt with the Easter Bunny and smashing the annual Easter egg piñata.

For more info please see One and Only Resorts.

6. Mad Hatter Tea Party

Vista Bar & Lounge will also host a Mad Hatters Tea Party, a special edition of the iconic Afternoon Tea, served on unique One & Only tea stands.

Guests can expect delicious themed treats such as “eat me” petit fours and Cheshire Cat macaroons. A selection of Easter inspired cocktails will be on offer for older guests.

For reservations or more information, please visit One and Only Resorts.

Dates: 2 – 5 April

Time: 2pm to 5pm

Venue: One & Only

Cost: R425 person, children under 12 pay half price and kids under 6 free of charge

7. Rollercade

Rollercade is the first indoor roller-skating amusement park in Cape Town.

It provides a safe and friendly environment for the entire family to enjoy a range of activities such as roller-skating, pool and soccer table games, arcade games and great music.

There will also be a few local DJs performing their awesome tunes.

Days open: Tuesday – Sunday

Skating slots: 10am – 12pm, 1pm – 3pm, 4pm – 6pm

Venue: Battery Park, parking level P3

Cost: R150 for a 2-hour session includes rental of skates and safety gear.

R80 to bring your own skates.

R40 to enjoy the arcade.

8. Easter at Makers Landing

Make your way to Makers Landing for a great line-up planned for Easter Weekend.

Have fun with an Easter Egg Hunt, eat delicious food, kids can enjoy an egg decorating class and adults can have fun with a pickled fish and hot cross bun class.

Super Easter Egg Hunt with Afrikoa Chocolate

Date: 3 – 4 April

Time: Two slots per day – 9am and 9.30pm

Ticket: R100, available at Quicket

Incubatee Showcase Market: Meet our incubatees and get to eat their delicious and exciting food

Date: 3 – 5 April

Kids’ Classes (5 – 10 years) Easter egg decorating class with Afrikoa eggs and hot cross buns from The Bread Bar

Date: 3 – 5 April

Tickets: R90, available at Quicket

Kids’ Masterclass: Hot cross buns by The Bread Bar

Date: 3 April

Tickets: R185, available at Quicket

Adults Cooking Class: Pickled fish and Hot Cross buns by Side Wing

Date: 5 April

Tickets: R285, available at Quicket