A night with Ronan Keating and Gary Player in Cape Town

Former “The Voice Australia” coach Ronan Keating, golf legend Gary Player and wealth management specialist, Citadel, recently held their annual charity fund-raiser in Cape Town at the majestic Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa. Citadel has hosted this event annually since 2018. They were able to raise a remarkable R2 million in aid of sick, vulnerable, and impoverished children in South Africa.

“Through the game of golf I’ve been able to travel to India, and China and we’ve raised tens of millions of dollars to change people’s lives, what greater joy can you do to change people’s lives,” said Player in his touching speech. Gary Player delivering his touching speech at the fund-raising event. Picture: Supplied Ronan Keating, best known for the Notting Hill mega-hit “When you say with nothing at all”, had guests singing along to his greatest hits and old-time favourites, such as, “When tomorrow never comes” and “I need you here”. Keating encouraged the audience to open their hearts to benefit South African children in need. The beneficiaries are the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital Oncology Unit in Cape Town and the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School in Johannesburg. All of the proceeds will be managed.

“South Africa is one of those places that creeps into your heart and never leaves, but it’s also a country where many children face unimaginable challenges which is why I am so passionate about helping children living with cancer. “I’m grateful to both Gary Player and Citadel for partnering with me on a cause so close to my heart,” said Keating. Ronan Keating with wife, Storm Keating and Gary Player. Picture: supplied Keating and Player have forged a close-knit relationship over the years, using their reputations and opportunities afforded to them to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

“Being able to support Ronan and Citadel to raise as much money as possible is a highlight on my annual calendar,” said Player. “Raising and donating money is one element, but ensuring that money gets the maximum return on social impact is what is essential, and that is what Citadel Philanthropy is in the business of doing. “To know that both beneficiaries can make a remarkable difference as a direct result of this money is the reason we put so much into this event,” Citadel CEO, Andrew Möller.