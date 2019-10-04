A taste of Italy at the Festa Italiana. Picture supplied

The Italian Club of Cape Town (Donesal Street, Rugby) is going to be transformed this weekend to resemble the streets of Rome, Milan, Naples, Venice and Palermo for the first ever Festa Italiana. It's all happening on Saturday and Sunday 5 and 6 October.

Organiser Leonardo Sforza says: “Our first-ever Festa Italiana will focus on all things Italians are famous for. Italy is considered a cultural superpower and anything Italian is generally known to be of distinguished quality, style, creativity and passion. Italian brands resonate internationally, are highly sought-after and attractive in every culture. From La Scala Opera to the Florentine arts, the stylish fashion icons, gastronomic delights and enviable automotive brands, ‘Made in Italy’ is simply in a class of its own.”

Sforza continues: “The celebrations will include Italian food, wine, fashion, music, arts and crafts, and of course cars. A full programme of exciting festivities is planned for the whole weekend, so there’s sure to be something for every member of the family.”

Fellow organiser, Kiki Ciman-Frauenknecht, adds that visitors will love the fact that they will be able to interact with the various exhibitors. “Many of our exhibitors will be importers or local producers to bring you only the best Italy has to offer. They’re all passionate about and committed to their brands, and love to share it with others.