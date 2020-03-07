Abdullah Ibrahim withdraws from Cape Town International Jazz Festival
Cape Town - SA jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim has withdrawn from his planned performance at this year’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival, organisers announced on Saturday.
CTIJF management were informed that his decision was taken in light of concerns around travelling, due to the coronavirus.
The festival is set to take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 27 and 28 March.
“We respect the decision taken by the artist and the Cape Town International Jazz Festival remains committed to bringing the best in jazz and jazz-related music to the Mother City. The Festival will be going ahead as planned on 27 and 28 March 2020 and we will announce a suitable replacement as soon as possible,” says Festival Director Billy Domingo.
"Festival management is working with the respective bodies – such as Western Cape Department of Health, Wesgro and Cape Town Tourism – and would like to remind Festinos that at this time no travel advisory has been issued against travel to South Africa," organisers said.
The line-up for the 21st edition of the event includes SA legends Judith Sephuma and Jonathan Butler, the UK’s KOKOROKO and Ezra Collective, Manou Gallo from Côte d’Ivoire, Earl Sweatshirt and Joel Ross from the USA, and Cape Town’s Sounds of Brass.
General access tickets for the 2020 festival are on sale at Computicket at R999 for a Weekend Pass and R649 for a Day Pass.
CTIJF 2020 award-winning VIP hospitality packages are on sale now, with two-day festival experiences starting from R2 999 ex VAT.
Contact Samantha Pienaar on 021 671 0506 or email [email protected]. Alternatively visit www.capetownjazzfest.com/hospitality for more information.