Abdullah Ibrahim withdraws from Cape Town International Jazz Festival

Cape Town - SA jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim has withdrawn from his planned performance at this year’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival, organisers announced on Saturday.

CTIJF management were informed that his decision was taken in light of concerns around travelling, due to the coronavirus.

The festival is set to take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 27 and 28 March.

“We respect the decision taken by the artist and the Cape Town International Jazz Festival remains committed to bringing the best in jazz and jazz-related music to the Mother City. The Festival will be going ahead as planned on 27 and 28 March 2020 and we will announce a suitable replacement as soon as possible,” says Festival Director Billy Domingo.

"Festival management is working with the respective bodies – such as Western Cape Department of Health, Wesgro and Cape Town Tourism – and would like to remind Festinos that at this time no travel advisory has been issued against travel to South Africa," organisers said.