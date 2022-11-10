Anatii to headline at the Cape Town leg of ‘Cotton Fest’

The Cape Town leg of one of the biggest cultural gatherings is just a month away and organisers have announced the full line-up. Cotton Fest is set to kick off the festive season and will feature more than 50 of South Africa’s hottest known and emerging hip hop and amapiano headliners talent and artists from both Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Fresh off the release of his album, producer extraordinaire Anatii is back and will headline at the Cape Town leg of the festival. This will be a treat for fans as it has been some time since the artist performed on stage. Capetonians are amped for the festival, which is set to take place on December 10 at Paarden Eiland Park, with 60% of tickets already sold out. In the Open Mic Night competition, one emerging Cape Town artist stands a chance to perform at the festival next month. Entries are limited to the first 100 submissions with one winner being announced just prior to the show.

With more than 320 entries submitted in less than 24 hours, a qualified faculty will select the winner, who will then perform live at the festival with the likes of local favourites Youngsta CPT, Dee Koala, KashCPT and Ready D. Joining them are some of SA’s finest, including Blxckie, A-Reece, Moozlie, Robot Boii, Pabi Cooper and Felo Le Tee. Emerging local talent includes Bravo Le Roux, K.Keed and Holy Alpha.

Cotton Fest was founded by the late artist Riky Rick and has since become a platform to showcase the diversity of popular music genres and the lifestyle elements that existing within the “culture”, including fashion and sport. Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment’s digital magazine here.