Jozi get ready, you’re getting a taste of SA’s biggest urban music experience at Ellis Park stadium from 3-4 October, featuring a super-hot international offering. Celebrating 15 years of SA’s most iconic music festival, Rocking The Daisies is travelling to Johannesburg to give Gauteng a taste of Daisies with a two-day event headlined by Stormzy (UK), alongside Ari Lennox (US), YBN Cordae (US), Col3trane (UK), and more.

The Cape Town and Johannesburg shows will take place simultaneously, with the Cape Town leg of the festival kicking off on Friday 2 October at Cloof Wine Estate, Darling, and Johannesburg joining in on the action from Saturday the 3rd.

CAN DO! returns as the festival’s official headline sponsor for the third year in a row, and will headline sponsor both #Daisies15 in Johannesburg and in Cape Town.

Rocking The Daisies will carry its exceptional world-class production and international artists across two provinces for the first time in the festival’s history, along with Africa’s biggest manufacturer of aluminium beverage cans.