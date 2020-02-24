Ari Lennox. Picture: Supplied

Jozi get ready, you’re getting a taste of SA’s biggest urban music experience at Ellis Park stadium from 3-4 October, featuring a super-hot international offering.

Celebrating 15 years of SA’s most iconic music festival, Rocking The Daisies is travelling to Johannesburg to give Gauteng a taste of Daisies with a two-day event headlined by Stormzy (UK), alongside Ari Lennox (US), YBN Cordae (US), Col3trane (UK), and more.

The Cape Town and Johannesburg shows will take place simultaneously, with the Cape Town leg of the festival kicking off on Friday 2 October at Cloof Wine Estate, Darling, and Johannesburg joining in on the action from Saturday the 3rd.

CAN DO! returns as the festival’s official headline sponsor for the third year in a row, and will headline sponsor both #Daisies15 in Johannesburg and in Cape Town. 

Rocking The Daisies will carry its exceptional world-class production and international artists across two provinces for the first time in the festival’s history, along with Africa’s biggest manufacturer of aluminium beverage cans.

Ticket registration for Johannesburg and Cape Town is officially open and Phase 1 tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, February 26 at on 9am at Rocking The Daisies.

Festival tickets do not include camping (the Johannesburg show does not have camping). 

Event Information:

Cape Town

Venue: Cloof Wine Estate, Darling

Date: 2 - 4 October 2020

Tickets: R695 excluding camping, going on sale on February 26 at Quicket

Johannesburg

Venue: Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg

Date: 3 - 4 October 2020

Tickets: R695 excluding camping, going on sale on February 26 at Quicket