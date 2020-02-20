Artgerm is coming to Comic Con Cape Town









Stanley Lau aka Artgerm. Picture: Instagram Comic Con Cape Town has some epic news that will thrill fans: the announcement of a titan of comic art, Artist Alley guest Stanley Lau. Better known as Artgerm, he is an artist who has blended elements of East and West into one iconic style that is all his own and has become a favourite with fans. If you keep an eye on the latest movie releases, you’ll know that 2020 is bringing us a number of fearless female heroes to the silver screen from Wonder Woman to Harley Quinn. Who better then to visit Comic Con Cape Town in 2020 than Artgerm, well known for his stunning portrayals of both of these characters, along with numerous notable covers for Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Supergirl, The Fantastic Four, Thor, Spider-Gwen, and Captain Marvel.

This makes him an artist that has successfully worked across the big two of the comic world – both DC Comics and Marvel – and Capcom.

Artgerm’s art is imbued with the fluidity and colour of Eastern Anime and Manga styles.

His comic art is found exclusively on covers or variant covers (variants being known as the “B side” or alternate version of a cover) that fans scramble to collect as soon as they are released.

Artgerm has designed stunning interpretations of collectible figurines for the likes of Sideshow Collectibles and is known for his attention to detail.

Artgerm is a multifaceted artist working as an illustrator, designer, concept artist and creative director, and is the co-founder of digital art company Imaginary Friends Studio. He has lived and breathed art for 25 years, firmly entrenching the Artgerm name in the history books.

At Comic Con Cape Town, Artgerm will be in the Artist Spotlight Zone selling prints, signing merchandise, and meeting fans. He will also host a talk on the Main Stage and create a sketch – live! – giving visitors insight into the technique and skill that it takes to create one of his works of art.

For any aspiring artists looking for tips, Artgerm is active on social media and presently runs a full-time diploma course with his Imaginary Friends Studio partners in Digital Design and Illustration. He frequently attends conferences and visits educational institutions worldwide to share his passion for art and design.

Artgerm will join other incredible celebrities in the film and series space such as Ricky Whittle from "American Gods" and Tom Hopper from "The Umbrella Academy", and comic legends Mark Brooks and Derrick Chew.

The inaugural Comic Con Cape Town will be held from 1 – 3 May 2020 at the Cape Town Stadium in Greenpoint, hosted by the City of Cape Town.

Comic Con Cape Town is an entertainment and comic convention that features comic books, games, celebrities, Cosplay, animation, movies, artists, pop culture elements and so much more.