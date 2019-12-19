There can be few better ways to end off the year or to start the new one than by watching 'Aunty Merle - It's A Girl'.
For those who saw Aunty Merle last year and thought this heart-warming and hilarious show could not be topped - think again. The hugely talented writer, comedian and multi-faceted entertainer Marc Lottering has created a sequel to the shenanigans of the well-loved aunty of Belgravia Road in Athlone, her family, in-laws and bestie.
It's so funny that it had me laughing till the tears were running down my face and likewise, the packed house of rapt audience members were slapping their thighs and hooting out in enjoyment.
With the original Aunty Merle enjoying no fewer than four seasons it looks like the new show will be doing just the same.Lottering sets the latest five years down the line when Aunty Merle is turning 60 and her daughter Abigail has been married for several years to Alan, who hails from Bantry Bay.
The play slash musical plus comic commentary on life, love and everything else, has a magnificent run-up to the much touted, all-important announcement that daughter and son-in-law have to make to her and husband Dennis. Because Aunty Merle considers it so vital she takes it upon herself to invite her gay son Carl and his partner Siya, Alan's parents David and Claire, and her best friend and confidante Soraya Samsodien to her home.
It's really brilliant stuff - taking life's little moments and turning them into incidents of gossip big and small. Aunty Merle's life with Dennis is one that has endured some ups and downs but, as she admits, the life she would have without hubby would not only be the poorer but filled with a great sense of emptiness.