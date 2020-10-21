Avondale Wine Estate opens their gardens in aid of charity 24 & 25th October 2020
Avondale Wine Estate is situated outside Paarl on the slopes of the Klein Drakenstein mountains. It has magnificent views of the Simonsberg, Paarl Rock, the Klein Drakenstein Mountains, and in the far distance, Table Mountain.
After the abundant winter rains the Avondale organic gardens are looking beautiful, too beautiful not to share. To share with anyone who loves open spaces and enjoys the pleasures of a magnificent spring garden.
In addition to viewing the Avondale Wine Estates gardens you will also be able to view the majestic private garden of Ginny Grieve; experience Avondale’s historic Cape Dutch buildings; view many mature trees; walk through the working vegetable garden that supplies Avondale’s award winning restaurant, FABER; stroll over the meandering streams; experience the indigenous beds, rose gardens and meadow; and watch the stately cows, working ducks and chickens in their free range environment.
Finish your walk with a tasting of the organic and biodynamic wines at the Avondale Wine Cellar or book a meal at the highly acclaimed FABER restaurant which has recently been awarded by Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards as the Best Garden Restaurant in Africa.
Visitors are welcome to stroll around the Avondale Wine Estate’s farm gardens from 10h00-16h00 on the 24 th and 25 th October 2020.
List of Activities
Access to all the gardens on Avondale Wine Estate (Paarl)
Guided garden walks
Faber Restaurant (to book contact [email protected])
Tea in the gardens accompanied by an assortment of scones and cakes
Ochra Deli treats
Picnic Baskets (to secure your booking contact [email protected])
Wine Bar (Avondale Armilla Cap Classic, Avondale wine, strawberries and cheese
platters)
Wine Tasting (to secure your booking contact [email protected])
Fresh flowers on sale
Plants for sale
Saturday morning farm walk
ENTRANCE DETAIL:
DATE: 24 th & 25 th October 2020
TIME: 10h00 to 16h00
FEE: R25
Tickets available at the entrance Adults R25, Children U/12 enter free
All entrance fees will be donated to the Avondale Community Organisation (NPO) which provides a creche and a playschool, ensuring a safe and caring environment for our community’s young children.
Regrettably, no dogs or picnic baskets allowed. Children welcome only under adult supervision.
For more information contact us on [email protected] or tel: 021-8631976