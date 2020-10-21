Avondale Wine Estate opens their gardens in aid of charity 24 & 25th October 2020

Avondale Wine Estate is situated outside Paarl on the slopes of the Klein Drakenstein mountains. It has magnificent views of the Simonsberg, Paarl Rock, the Klein Drakenstein Mountains, and in the far distance, Table Mountain.

After the abundant winter rains the Avondale organic gardens are looking beautiful, too beautiful not to share. To share with anyone who loves open spaces and enjoys the pleasures of a magnificent spring garden.

In addition to viewing the Avondale Wine Estates gardens you will also be able to view the majestic private garden of Ginny Grieve; experience Avondale’s historic Cape Dutch buildings; view many mature trees; walk through the working vegetable garden that supplies Avondale’s award winning restaurant, FABER; stroll over the meandering streams; experience the indigenous beds, rose gardens and meadow; and watch the stately cows, working ducks and chickens in their free range environment.

Finish your walk with a tasting of the organic and biodynamic wines at the Avondale Wine Cellar or book a meal at the highly acclaimed FABER restaurant which has recently been awarded by Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards as the Best Garden Restaurant in Africa.