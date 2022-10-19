‘Betrayal’ explores themes of love while looking at the complexities of human behaviour

Capetonians are in for a theatrical treat as the critically-acclaimed play “Betrayal,” makes its debut at the Artscape for a limited run, from October 20 to 29. Written in 1978 by Nobel prize recipient, Harold Pinter “Betrayal,” won an Olivier award in 1979 for Best New Play in the West End.

Directed by Fleur du Cap Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Christopher Weare, “Betrayal” integrates different permutations of betrayal relating to a seven-year affair involving a married couple, Emma (Marlisa Doubell), Robert (Matt Newman), and Robert’s close friend Jerry (Pierre Malherbe). Commenting on the inspiration behind the show Weare said: “I was invited to direct ‘Betrayal’ by Marlisa Doubell and I was pleased to have the opportunity to work with Marlisa and Pierre Malherbe both of whom I had previously directed. “I also had the opportunity to work for the first time with Matt Newman. The cast for ‘Betrayal’, of course, was an inspiration to take up the job of directing the play but the Harold Pinter classic itself was an opportunity not to be turned down.

“Furthermore, ‘Betrayal’ is a challenge since the structure of the play is highly creative,” he said. For nearly a decade Jerry thought he could get away with his secret affair with his friend’s wife until she decided to make a confession. Did Emma forget to tell Jerry about her confession?

Matt Newman, Marlisa Doubell and Pierre Malherbe in ‘Betrayal’. Pictrure: Supplied “The topic is an affair but because the story is told in reverse chronological order Pinter takes away the curiosity of what happens and places the curiosity on how and why the betrayal happened. “Betrayal is a recurring theme. The men are betrayed not only by men but also by time. It is a story about relationships, about love and intimacy. “Pinter is suspicious of language and so the characters are shown to deviate, divert and hide their emotions.”

As the director, Weare said he is looking forward to creating unforgettable moments for the audience while celebrating the medium of theatre and its unique way of telling stories. “The story is told in nine scenes, in seven different locations, in reverse chronological order, moving from 1977 through to 1968. To achieve flow and to sustain tension in the storytelling it is necessary to create a design which accommodates these criteria. “The Artscape Arena Theatre is a wonderful, intimate space to achieve economy of design to be realised in a realistic budget, determined by the cost of performance rights and length of the run of the show.

“The vision for the production also set out to create intimacy with the audience in the special relationship between stage and audience so that the latter is an intimate voyeur.” Weare said audiences should experience this story like a mini thriller, “gaining insight into the complexities of human behaviour and being reminded just how complex” human beings are. “If there is a message for our contemporary South African audiences, it will be ‘be truthful, be honest and commit to your loved ones!”’, Weare said.

‘Betraya’l will be staged at Artscape Arena from October 20 to 29. Tickets are available at Computicket from R100.