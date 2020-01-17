Black Coffee to headline Corona Sunsets Festival is Cape Town









Black Coffee. Picture: Supplied Corona Sunsets brings their first lineup for the Corona Sunsets Festival Cape Town at The Bungalow Clifton & Oval Field on 28 March 2020. Returning for its fifth year to the epic venue, Corona Sunsets Festival Cape Town will launch the 2020 calendar with the boho feel people know and love, iconic international DJs, electric local acts, soothing spiritual homes, the beloved Corona & Lime ritual, and all the magical moments this party is known for evoking. Headliners for this show will be North London electro duo Gorgon City, Black Coffee and international DJ, producer and remixer Purple Disco Machine. After years of stellar success, Gorgon City is one of the most in-demand acts in the industry. The duo, made up of producers Kye "Foamo" Gibbon and Matt "RackNRuin" Robson-Scott, shot to fame seven years ago with their single "Real", quickly followed by chart success for "Ready for Your Love", which reached number 4 in the UK. Recent hits include their collab with previous Corona Sunsets headliner, Duke Dumont and Real Life.

Home-grown superstar Black Coffee needs little introduction. Having been in the entertainment industry for well over a decade, we have seen him hone his craft to become one of the world's most successful DJs and his popularity with fans - home and abroad - is unrivalled.

International DJ, producer and remixer Purple Disco Machine has had a whirlwind journey since the 2009 conception of his highly successful disco house music project. The hard-hitting, one-man disco army had his breakthrough hit “My House” with OFF Recordings. From here he shot up the charts, earning himself the accolade of Beatport’s best-ever seller.

Opening and support acts include a host of sensational local talent including Shimza, DJ Maphorisa and Goodluck, among many others.

As one of Africa’s shining talents, Shimza is a gifted young DJ and producer who has enjoyed sold-out shows around the world in the past year and is certainly poised to be the breakout SA artist for 2020 internationally - so let’s celebrate him while we still have him here.

South African producer DJ Maphorisa’s impact on the music industry has been prolific. Major accolades include international collaborations with artists including Drake, Wizkid and Major Lazer, among others. However, Lawd Porry is the name we will remember for his efforts in pushing the Gqom & Amapiano wave.

The Full 2020 Corona Sunsets Cape Town lineup is:

