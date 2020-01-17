Corona Sunsets brings their first lineup for the Corona Sunsets Festival Cape Town at The Bungalow Clifton & Oval Field on 28 March 2020.
Returning for its fifth year to the epic venue, Corona Sunsets Festival Cape Town will launch the 2020 calendar with the boho feel people know and love, iconic international DJs, electric local acts, soothing spiritual homes, the beloved Corona & Lime ritual, and all the magical moments this party is known for evoking.
Headliners for this show will be North London electro duo Gorgon City, Black Coffee and international DJ, producer and remixer Purple Disco Machine.
After years of stellar success, Gorgon City is one of the most in-demand acts in the industry. The duo, made up of producers Kye "Foamo" Gibbon and Matt "RackNRuin" Robson-Scott, shot to fame seven years ago with their single "Real", quickly followed by chart success for "Ready for Your Love", which reached number 4 in the UK. Recent hits include their collab with previous Corona Sunsets headliner, Duke Dumont and Real Life.