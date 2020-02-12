Navin Kundra. Picture: Instagram

This leap year brings a unique splash of colour and culture to Cape Town with an exciting new concert at the CTICC Auditorium on Feb 29, 2020. Experience the rich, vibrant music of Bollywood and beyond with award-winning British artist Navin Kundra.

Kundra is a renowned singer and performer who has entertained royalty, celebrities and audiences around the world. After a sold out debut concert last year, promoters Ebrox Entertainment are bringing him back for an even bigger and better show.

“Last year I had the privilege of performing in Cape Town for the first time and I fell in love with the beauty of your city, your warm welcome and your even warmer hearts,” explained Kundra.

“For those of you who love the music, the soulful and melodious songs, the energetic and colour filled dances of the Indian sub-continent, we have put together a unique concert that will unburden your mind, lift your soul and take you on a musical journey to the other side of the world,” said Kundra.