Navin Kundra. Picture: Instagram

This leap year brings a unique splash of colour and culture to Cape Town with an exciting new concert at the CTICC Auditorium on Feb 29, 2020. 

Experience the rich, vibrant music of Bollywood and beyond with award-winning British artist Navin Kundra. 

Kundra is a renowned singer and performer who has entertained royalty, celebrities and audiences around the world. After a sold out debut concert last year, promoters Ebrox Entertainment are bringing him back for an even bigger and better show.

“Last year I had the privilege of performing in Cape Town for the first time and I fell in love with the beauty of your city, your warm welcome and your even warmer hearts,” explained Kundra. 

“For those of you who love the music, the soulful and melodious songs, the energetic and colour filled dances of the Indian sub-continent, we have put  together a unique concert that will unburden your mind, lift your soul and take you on a musical journey to the other side of the world,” said Kundra.

The show encompasses classic and modern Bollywood music, mixed with the latest Western pop hits and Kundra's chart topping original songs. The concert caters to a multicultural family audience, ensuring an enjoyable evening for everyone. 

He added, “Music is a universal language that anyone, anywhere in the world can understand just by feeling it. You’ll sing, dance, laugh and even cry during this show. It’s beautiful to experience all these emotions with your loved ones and by the end of the night, you’ll feel completely alive and exhilarated!”

Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated towards two local charities: The Sunflower Fund which helps save local lives by recruiting stem cell donors for transplants; and the Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust which helps provide outstanding medical and surgical care for child patients in Cape Town.

Limited tickets available at Shahzadi, 65 Ernest Road, Rylands. Tel: 021 633 9765.