Bonang Matheba and Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi new faces of Sun Met 2020









Bonang Matheba and Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Supplied Media personality and businesswomen Bonang Matheba and Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi are the faces of the Sun Met 2020 campaign. The announcement was made last night at a glamorous launch attended by media, sponsors and celebrities at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) in the Silo District. The Sun Met is the biggest horse-racing event in Africa and is well attended by the who-is-who on the continent. This is a momentous occasion for Queen B, not only is she fronting the campaign but her MCC brand House of BNG will be the event's official celebration partner. Launched in March this year, House of BNG has become one of South Africa's most recognisable sparkling wines and has been the official celebratory drink of choice for big events such as 2019 Miss South Africa.

With the 2020 Sun Met theme being "African Luxury: Visionaries" fashion options are endless, as long as your outfit is glamorous, compliments your style and personality you won't go wrong.

“It is my great honour to join the celebration and the thrill of The Sun Met - Africa’s Richest Race Day. House of BNG and this year’s theme: African Luxury: Visionaries are a match made in heaven! We are excited to celebrate gorgeous fashion, the glamour of the races and all the lucky winners of the day!" says Matheba.

Lead designer for Sun Met 2020 Palesa Mokubung styled and dressed both Matheba and Tunzi in her Mantsho designs for the campaign shoot. “My vision for the Sun Met embodies African finesse and is inspired by a generation of Africans that are both global and still embrace their culture”, says Mokubung.

Anthony Leeming, Sun International Chief Executive commented: “We want to pay homage to the visionaries. To introduce a platform where creatives of all kinds can showcase their ideas. To write and share their stories through fashion, music, technology and horse racing. Where imagination comes to life in all aspects.”

The 2020 Sun Met entertainment line-up will feature “Africa is not a Jungle” which showcases the finest South African talent including global superstar, DJ and record producer DJ Black Coffee, Themba Nkosi and Da Capo.

Award-winning Sama "Record of the Year" winner Holly Rey will join the entertainment line-up along with choreographer and DJ, Courtnae Paul. Heart FM DJ’s Tyrone Paulsen, Codax and Vernon Carver will be on the decks throughout the day and during the after-party.

The City of Cape Town also joins the Sun Met stable as the Official Host City: “Cape Town is the World’s Leading Festival and Event Destination and is the perfect location for the Sun Met. We have hosted many successful large-scale events and are confident that this year’s Sun Met will also be a memorable and special event.

"The race has been a staple on Cape Town’s event calendar for many years and events like these are very important in attracting local and foreign visitors to our city and boosting our local economy,” says Executive Mayor Dan Plato.

“This event is starting to evolve into something truly special and Sun International are honored to welcome House of BNG and the City of Cape Town to the Sun Met family alongside great partners such as Phumelela, Circa, Tanqueray, Stella Artois, Capitec and American Swiss,” adds Leeming.

Event Information:

Venue: Kenilworth Racecourse

Date: 1 February 2020

Time: 10am

Tickets: R200 - R5 169, tickets available at TicketPro.