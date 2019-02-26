The 2019 Canal Walk Cyclethon gears up to raise money for the Smile Foundation on Saturday 2 March.

Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town will once again host the annual charity Cyclethon in aid of the Smile Foundation. Taking place on Saturday, 2 March, the Centre Court will once again be filled with eager cyclists of all ages who will help raise funds to give the gift of a smile to young children in need.

The sessions (using stationary bikes donated by Planet Fitness) are 50-minutes long.

Last year hundreds of participants joined in the fun, as The Canal Walk Cyclethon is not only an excellent way for families to get fit while doing something meaningful, or for novices to take their first ride, it is also the ideal warm-up for the approaching Cycle Tour.

Corporates are also encouraged to participate - with their colleagues, challenge competitors, or even sponsor a time slot.

Hedley Lewis, Smile Foundation CEO, is delighted that Canal Walk Shopping Centre will be hosting the event again saying:

"It is an absolute privilege to partner with Canal Walk Shopping Centre, an organisation that genuinely and wholeheartedly comes on board for the benefit of those in need. Their commitment in uplifting South African children’s lives is hugely commendable. We are hugely grateful for this unbelievable opportunity and look forward to many more future collaborations."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 2 March 2019

Time: 50 minute sessions, 10am, 11am, 12pm and 1pm

Venue; Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Centre Court

Cost: R 160 per person

Book here.