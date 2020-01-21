Boyz II Men. Picture: Supplied

Boyz II Men is heading to South Africa this April. Celebrating more than 25 years of timeless hits, Boyz II Men remain one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history. Having redefined popular R&B, the group continue to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations for the past two decades.



No stranger to South Africa, Boyz II Men have proven to be a firm favourite in the country having last visited SA in 2015.



With timeless soulful ballads including “End of the Road",“I’ll Make Love to You” and ” “Motownphilly”, the trio hold the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold worldwide.

Their list of accolades include 4 Grammy Awards, 9 American Music Awards, 9 Soul Train Awards, 3 Billboard Awards and a MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

This April South African fans will be catapulted into the world of Boyz II Men, as they carry their fans along a live melodic 25-year musical journey of their best hits. Make sure you are part of this journey and get your tickets now.



The tour kicks off in Pretoria on the April 9 at the Sun Arena, Times Square followed by the Cape Town leg at the Grand Arena, GrandWest Casino on April 13.