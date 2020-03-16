Boyz II Men South African tour postponed due to Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

In light of the honourable President Ramaphosa’s 'State of Disaster' announcement last night banning all large public gatherings, the upcoming Boyz II Men South African tour concert meant to take place next month is officially postponed. The tour was set to take place on April 9 at the Sun Arena in Pretoria and on April 13 at GrandWest Arena in Cape Town. Event organisers Glen21 will make the necessary arrangements with their management team over the next few days and will announce the new concert dates once confirmed by all parties involved. All information regarding refund options will be communicated to all ticket holders by the end of the week. The Boyz II Men tour joins the various other large scale events such as the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Cape Town Carnival, the Two Oceans Marathon, Bebe Winans' SA concert, SXSW, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival Miami, Tribeca Film Festival, Coachella, RuPaul’s DragCon LA and TED 2020 that have either been cancelled as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New movie releases such as "F9", "Mulan", "New Mutants", "A Quiet Place: Part II", "No Time To Die" and "Peter Rabbit 2" has also been moved due to Covid-19.

Disney initially went forward with the Los Angeles premiere for "Mulan" earlier this month, but the company confirmed that "Mulan", "The New Mutants" and "Antlers" have been pushed back out of "an abundance of caution".

Disney said in a statement: "As you know this has been a rapidly evolving situation and we wanted to make you aware that we are postponing the releases of Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers out of an abundance of caution.

"We truly believe in the moviegoing experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date."