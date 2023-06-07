Youth Month is in full swing as June is packed with lekker activities and things to do for the youth, or simply just the young at heart. The words “Unity in diversity” holds true in Bridgetown Theatre Company’s (BTC) upcoming free Youth Day Festival on Friday June 16.

The streets of Bridgetown will come alive with as the BTC youth showcase their talent from at Bridgetown High School in Brushwood Street, all for free. The cast of the production will commemorate the significance of June 16 1976, with a re-enactment of the historic day. The cast, which consist solely of youth, will also do a short drama of the 1985 student uprising on the Cape Flats, with special focus on the Trojan Horse massacre that happened in Thornton Road, Athlone, in which several innocent young people were murdered by the apartheid police.

Open to the public, the event will offer a blend of drama, poetry, rap, dance, comedy hip-hop, and live bands performances by students of Bridgetown High school, Athlone high school, Peak View high school and Athlone School for the Blind. Special guest bands, rap artist, poets, drama skits, comedy and dance groups will also make the line-up. BTC’s Ziona Theron said: “Since 2012, BTC has been hosting the very popular Athlone Nantes Summer Festival. During this time, until present BTC provides free teaching in dance, drama and music at Athlone schools. Here we discovered that the youth in at these schools have loads of potential and talent. ”But many of them do not have the platform to display their talent. Tied in with this positive aspect we also discovered an alarming amount of ill-discipline, violence, bullying and racial intolerance at schools. This propelled us to host this event. What better way to host an event that is designed to combat socio-ills and to bring about social cohesion amongst the students and the communities from surrounding areas.”

Although the event is free, BTC requests for any non-perishable food, clothing items and blankets as a form of entry. This will be donated to needy families and organisations in the surrounding areas. Jeremy Loops South African singer and songwriter Jeremy Loops Presents One Helluva Night: a musical jol taking place at Cape Town’s elite Cabo Beach Club. Returning to his home town, Cape Town forms the first part of his SA Winter Tour. The event features Manu Grace, Mapumba, Sean Koch and Loops.

Loops said: “I am beyond excited that we are bringing back the magic of last year's, ”One Helluva Night!“ Last year was simply unforgettable, so we couldn't resist bringing it back, and putting on an even more spectacular show. We’re putting on some incredible local talent this year, against the ocean backdrop at Cabo Beach Club.” Where: Cabo Beach Club. When: June 15.

Cost: Tickets from R285 via Quicket. Miss and Mr Gay True Heart Tour Le ’Gay and Genes to Success, has formed a collaboration to raise funds for a down syndrome minor, Shaziah Coetzee who needs to be enrolled as a special school in the US.

Thirteen contestants will vie for the title in the Miss Gay True Hearts section while eight will vie for the Mr Gay True Hearts title. Organiser Chantal Isaacs said: “Shaziah will be travelling to USA for an enrolment at Gigi's Playhouse Achievement Centre, a centre for children with intellectual challenges. As a person diagnosed with Down syndrome, an experience like this would be beneficial at so many levels. “At Gigi's Place, she would be exposed to a different method of teaching in empowering persons with intellectual challenges. The possibility of greater independence, improved cognitive skills and communication are what awaits her.”

Peter-John Smith with be the MC, and entertainment on the night include Angel Lalamore, Emogen Moore, Maxine Wild, Giselle Knowles and Dr Beat. Where: Athlone Civic Centre When: June 9