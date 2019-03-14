Navin Kundra. Picture: Instagram

He's been referred to as a UK heartthrob. And it's easy to see why. With his charm and dark smouldering looks, British singer Navin Kundra is definitely very easy on the eye. He's taken some time off a busy schedule to perform a concert in Bergvliet - this after back-to-back concerts in the Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, Dubai and Goa.

The performance at Bergvliet High School will not see thousands of adoring fans but rather about 850 guests who will be digging in their pockets, as part of the proceeds go to cancer research.

Kundra is definitely no newcomer to philanthropy - he has donated to various organisations since he made a name for himself as a singer.

He started singing and playing the keyboard at the tender age of 10 and, now in his thirties, is considered one of the world's most versatile singers. While home is Coventry, England, he has received more than 7 million views on You-Tube; is the winner of several prestigious awards; is an ambassador of the British Asian Trust and broke the Guinness World Record a few years back for the world's largest Bollywood dance of 1 406 people.

His awards spread to charity and his work in raising funds of more than 200 000 British pounds for those in need has been well recognised - with money going to raise awareness around cancer, diabetes and for underprivileged kids.

"When I was very young I heard of the good you can do by being generous and I wanted to set an example. It's been important to bring awareness to so many causes and it's something quite close to me, " he says, as we meet prior to a meet and greet of dedicated fans at a Cape Town hotel.

Ahead of his show on Saturday, Kundra says it doesn't matter whether he performs for 300 people or 3000. His biggest audience was 60 000 at Wembley. "I just want to give everyone a good time. But for however many I perform for, the intensity and the level are always there. I want to make a lasting impression," he says.

The concert will offer some completely new elements and will also include singer Shay Ramji from Durban and the Dilkash band.

Catch Kundra live on stage at the Bergvliet High School Auditorium at 8pm on Saturday, March 16.

Tickets priced from R150 to R400 are still available. Call 082 906 7868 to find out more.