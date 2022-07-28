‘Calling Us Home – The Musical’ returns to Artscape before global tour

The critically acclaimed musical “Calling Us Home”, written and composed by South African composer Alice Gillham, is set to dazzle local audiences at the Artscape Theatre Centre for a limited season in February 2023. Gillham urged South Africans to come out and support the show before she and her team hit the road for tours in America and Europe.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It wouldn’t have felt right to any of us to have completed the international version of ‘Calling Us Home’ and not share it with our South African audiences first,” said Gillham. “It is always a thrill and a privilege to work with our talented South African artists, crews and creatives. They bring a unique energy and a spirit which I have never experienced anywhere else in the world,” she said. With a prestigious cast from both South Africa and America, the reworked production is directed by acclaimed New York director Peter Flynn.

Flynn will be travelling to South Africa to work with the creative team, including local talents Celeste Botha (choreography), Nadine Minnaar (set design), Louis Minnaar (animation design) and Mark Malherbe (sound design) to bring this beautiful story of courage and love to life. “Over the last few months we have welcomed wonderful international creatives onto the team and begun to work with ‘Calling Us Home’ American director Peter Flynn, and I truly cannot wait to share what we have been creating together with all of you,” said Gillham. Echoing Gillham’s sentiments, Flynn said: “I can’t wait to be in Cape Town for rehearsals and to work with the talented, first-rate and generous cast we are assembling.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Working with Alice and our team on revising and building the show has been equally exhilarating and moving. We are coming out of global isolation with a powerful and engaging musical that begs us all to come together and connect. “Each week brings us one step closer to sharing it with our audiences, and I couldn’t be more excited or grateful,” said Flynn. “Calling Us Home – The Musical” is centred on Grace, an African princess who flees a devastating war in her homeland and arrives penniless in the freezing, grimy docklands of an American city.

Story continues below Advertisement

The underworld of this city is ruled ruthlessly by the evil gang lord Ivan who, after an unexpected encounter, has set his sights on Grace, whose spectacular beauty has dazzled him. But another has already captured her heart… The street-smart Rafael, a young construction worker with bold ambitions, is determined to win her love. But will his dreams lead only to tragedy?

Story continues below Advertisement