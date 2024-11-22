Canal Walk’s holiday ice slides are back

The ever-popular Canal Walk Holiday Ice Slides, inspired by Disney, are back from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025.
This year’s theme promises an exciting escape into the world of island fun amidst a magical backdrop for families to enjoy ice slides, sand play, and immersive photo opportunities. It is inspired by the new Disney movie Moana 2, which will be released on November 29.
Canal Walk’s Holiday Ice Slides set the stage for an unforgettable holiday experience with thrilling slides, imaginative play areas, and a chance to create your own island memories.
The Disney-inspired Ice Slides at Canal Walk Mall bring the beloved characters to life, creating fun, memorable experiences that the whole family can enjoy.
Event Highlights:
Dates: 6 December – 12 January (Closed on Christmas Day)
Times: 10am – 8 pm, with 45-minute sessions starting each hour
Activities Include:
● Two exhilarating ice slides for the big kids and a mini slide for younger adventurers
● Sand play for creative, hands-on fun
● Disney-themed photo opportunities
Ticket Prices:
● Full Rider (Ages 5+): R120 – Includes access to two large slides, sand play, and photo opportunities
● Mini Rider (Under 5s): R50 – Includes access to the mini slide, sand play, and photo opportunities
● Mini Rider + (Ages 3-5): R80 – Includes access to the double slide, sand play, and photo opportunities
● Non-Rider (Accompanying Adult): R35
● Full Package: R360 – Includes 3 Full Riders plus one Non-Rider
● Mini Package: R150 – Includes 3 Mini Riders plus one Non-Rider
Special early bird rates:
Book between 18 November and 2 December for the Full Rider Early Bird Ticket at only R100 per rider.
Tickets are available for purchase via Webtickets or at the Canal Walk Ice Slides’ entrance.
