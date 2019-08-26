Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs show at CTICC cancelled. Pic: Supplied

Ebrahim Kaskar on behalf of Shalimar Promotions, regrets to inform patrons that the Sa Re Ga Ma Little Champs show in Cape Town has been cancelled. The young stars of Indian channel Zee TV’s popular singing – based reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, were scheduled to grace the stage of the Cape Town International Convention Centre in a spectacular concert on the 31st August.

The reality show not only gave the young contestants a platform to showcase their talent but also nurtured it with utmost care. The winner of the show was 14-year-old Sugandha Date.

"We are concerned about atrocities being committed in Kashmir. Accordingly we have decided to show solidarity with those in Kashmir, by cancelling the concert that was to be held at Cape Town International Convention Centre on 31 August 2019. It is also now evident that the night of 31 August may well coincide with the sighting of the moon (Chand Raat), which signifies the start of the Muslim New Year. It is an exceptional auspicious night on the Muslim Calendar" says Kaskar.

As a result of the above, we have no alternative but to cancel the concert. We apologize sincerely for any inconvenience. Tickets will be fully refunded.

Shalimar Promotions has always taken the community into consideration and remain committed to bringing the best in entertainment, while being cognizant of the challenges which prevail currently.

Tickets can be returned to A1 DVD – 0839927714.

For queries contact Shahzadi – 0216339765, Akbar Café – 0722174957, for general enquiries; 0824569051