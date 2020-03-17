Cannabis Expo Cape Town 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
The Cannabis Expo Cape Town, scheduled to take place from 19 to 22 March at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World, has been postponed.
This comes after the declaration by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, March 15, of Covid-19 (the coronavirus) as a “national state of disaster”, and the “prohibition of gatherings of more than 100 people”.
“The safety of our exhibitors, staff and visitors to the expo is our absolute priority,” says Director, Silas Howarth. “We respect and support Cabinet’s decision to put stringent measures in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), and as such will be postponing the Cape Town event.”
With over 150 exhibitors set to attend the Cape Town event with the aim of marketing and growing their businesses, through engagement with industry peers and customers, the expo serves as an important platform to facilitate these engagements.
“This is why we have decided to postpone this event so that businesses in the cannabis and associated industries – industries that recently received support from government in terms of legislative changes – can still benefit from the opportunities made available through this platform,” says Howarth.
The expo team will continually evaluate the situation and developments, and will announce a new date for the Cape Town event under guidance of the South African government. Tickets that have already been purchased for the event will be carried over to the new date, or refunded upon request.