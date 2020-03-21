Cape Town and Durban casinos feel the heat from Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

With President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a state of emergency on Sunday, stringent measures have been put into place to control and contain the coronavirus outbreak. Many industries are feeling the financial impact of the new measures in place. The impact is also huge on the casino industry, who have come up with a game plan on how to keep the momentum going while ensuring the health and safety of all South Africans. Below is a guide of how casinos in Durban and Cape Town will be operating during these tough times. CAPE TOWN



GrandWest and Golden Valley

GrandWest in Goodwood and Golden Valley in Worcester, who both fall under Sun International, have adopted rigorous cleaning regimens using disinfectant to ensure

customers can enjoy the casino while having the risk of infection being low.

A spokesperson from Sun international informed us that the company closely follows

updates from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the South African government to keep up to date with the most accurate information and prevention methods.

GrandWest and Golden Valley are refraining from using masks and gloves.

Gloves become contaminated and infect users when they touch their face thinking they are okay to do so.

They are only used when handling disinfectant.

Single-use face masks do not filter out the virus entirely and can store it on the outside, contaminating users when they remove it. They also need to be discarded after each use.

Mykonos

Tsogo Sun, Mykonos Casino’s owner has stated that given the president’s guidelines, Tsogo Sun will be stepping up their already high cleaning standards.

Tsogo Sun are keeping their casino doors open to ensure the economy will be able to hold during these trying times. As a result, Mykonos Casino will be operational with an increased focus on good hygiene practice.

Medical grade sanitizers are available for visitors and employees on site, with employee sanitizing protocols for more frequent cleaning, as well as outsourced cleaning staff to frequently sanitize all surfaces in casinos and bathrooms.

While casinos and restaurants will be open, all events and conferences have been cancelled to limit the number of people at the venue and not break the 100 person gathering rule.

DURBAN

Sibaya

Sibaya, which falls under Sun International, is also taking precautions when it comes to dealing with the Coronavirus.

They have increased cleaning of surfaces in public areas and enhanced cleaning of high touchpoint areas, for example door handles, escalator handrails, slot machines, elevator buttons and card machines.

Sun International also stated that as much as they have always adhered to the strictest principles of hygiene and cleanliness at all of their hotels, casinos and other facilities, their staff do not wear gloves as they create a sense of false security and can create further hygiene issues.

“People touch their faces without realising that the gloves have also become contaminated from touching infected surfaces.

"Gloves are therefore only used by our housekeeping staff on occasions such as when handling linen and using cleaning chemicals. In addition to our ongoing cleaning schedules, we have introduced additional enhanced cleaning and other practices for housekeeping and food and beverage areas,” read the statement.

SunCoast

SunCoast, along with most businesses across the country and around the world, has been impacted negatively. In a statement issued by Suncoast, they said that they are sending educational messages to both staff and guests conveying the steps to take to protect against the virus.

“We are following the guidelines laid down by the President, which calls on malls, entertainment centres and places frequented by large numbers of people to bolster their

hygiene control. It is vital for the health of the economy that businesses remain open during the crisis and we will continue providing safe and hygienic spaces for our guests to be entertained.

We take our responsibility in this regard extremely seriously and our already high standards of health and hygiene have been stepped up even further,” read the statement.