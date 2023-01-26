Cape Town Art Fair to honour Samson Mnisi’s memory

It’s been a few months since Samson Mnisi died and Investec Cape Town Art Fair will honour his memory. At this year’s fair, which set to take place on February 17 - 19, Mnisi’s work will be featured to remind fine art lovers of the beautiful pieces he once created.

With a special curation by Asisibenze Art Atelier, the local and international art community will have an opportunity to experience Mnisi’s story through some of his compelling artworks. The Lesotho-born creative, who died in October last year, described his art as a symbolic language of an abstract thought. “I use patterns, lines, symbols and colour to find a contemporary South African expression.

“I see myself as part of the timeless tradition of celebrating the human godliness, from the first rock painting to the present time and beyond. “I am interested in using art as another element of alchemy, where through it, you can evoke and even heal certain emotions,” he once said. His most recent solo exhibition before his passing, “Man Of The Hour”, was curated in collaboration with Asisebenze Art Atelier and Studio Nxumalo at Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, Joburg.

