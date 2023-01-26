Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Cape Town Art Fair to honour Samson Mnisi’s memory

The late Samson Mnisi at work. Picture: Supplied.

The late Samson Mnisi at work. Picture: Supplied.

Published 47m ago

Share

It’s been a few months since Samson Mnisi died and Investec Cape Town Art Fair will honour his memory.

At this year’s fair, which set to take place on February 17 - 19, Mnisi’s work will be featured to remind fine art lovers of the beautiful pieces he once created.

Story continues below Advertisement

With a special curation by Asisibenze Art Atelier, the local and international art community will have an opportunity to experience Mnisi’s story through some of his compelling artworks.

The Lesotho-born creative, who died in October last year, described his art as a symbolic language of an abstract thought.

“I use patterns, lines, symbols and colour to find a contemporary South African expression.

More on this

“I see myself as part of the timeless tradition of celebrating the human godliness, from the first rock painting to the present time and beyond.

“I am interested in using art as another element of alchemy, where through it, you can evoke and even heal certain emotions,” he once said.

His most recent solo exhibition before his passing, “Man Of The Hour”, was curated in collaboration with Asisebenze Art Atelier and Studio Nxumalo at Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, Joburg.

Story continues below Advertisement

Curators of “Man Of The Hour”, Ashraf Jamal, Ivy Rihlampfu and Refiloe Mnisi, together with guests, look forward to once again being challenged by his creative signature seen in his fused symbols, geometry, and Abstract Expressionism, which echo knowledge only known far beyond the physical realm.

Related Topics:

Cape TownArt galleriesArtistsDeaths and Tributes

Share

Recent stories by:

Thobile Mazibuko