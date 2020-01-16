Dressed in traditional wear these participants in the 2019 Cape Town Carnival strut their stuff in the annual extravaganza of dance, costumes and performances held in Green Point on Saturday. Picture Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA).

Celebrating ten years of bringing people together, igniting joy and unity through creativity and providing second-to-none entertainment, the Cape Town Carnival will take place this year on Human Rights Day, 21 March 2020 on the Fan Walk in Green Point. This year’s theme is “Incredible Journey: Sounds of South Africa” which will showcase the music, dance and art of our country and how it connects us as a nation to our past, future, our country and each other.

“It is a perfect opportunity; especially considering the day’s national importance, to recognise, honour and celebrate the diversity of our people and the richness of our collective cultures. The Cape Town Carnival is a colour and sound spectacle of magnificent floats, costumed performers, dancers and community groups, all who have been preparing for months to show what they are most proud of,” says Jay Douwes, Chief Executive Officer of the Cape Town Carnival.

Participants in the Cape Town Carnival which is an annual spectacular of dance, costumes and performances held in Green Point on Saturday. Video: Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA).

Since its founding in 2010, the Cape Town Carnival has built up a following locally and abroad. In March last year, the annual event attracted 51 000 people, with people coming from all walks of life, areas and communities.

The free-to-watch public spectacle is preceded by a year-round community-driven performance-group programme rolled out across the Cape metropole. The organisation is also home to a workshop of marvels in Maitland, which is where the float-building, metalwork, costume design, pattern-making and garment manufacturing takes place for the event.