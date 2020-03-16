Cape Town Carnival cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

It is with deep regret that the Cape Town Carnival Trust announces the cancellation of the Cape Town Carnival which was to be held next Saturday on March 21.

This decision is taken in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

In consultation with their stakeholders, the trustees and management of the Cape Town Carnival resolved to cancel the carnival parade in the best interests of the health and welfare of all people.





The Cape Town Carnival would like to thank the 44 community groups, the individual performers, and the Carnival staff that have worked tirelessly to prepare for this event.





The Cape Town Carnival is not only the event, but a year long process, and that the many programmes that have run throughout the year and culminate in the annual event have taken place, and the value of the growth and experience for all has not been lost.





Some 2094 performers, young and old, from all parts of Cape Town, have been engaged in healthy, joyful and creative activities. The family of Carnivalistas continues to grow as a community of mutual support. Furthermore, the production of floats and costumes has created jobs, developed skills and improved self-esteem in communities across the metropol and the Western Cape and will be showcased at the next event.





The event organisers and all participants are deeply disappointed to have to forgo showcasing Incredible Journey - Sounds of South Africa on this occasion and look forward to sharing their creativity and culture with the public in the future. The Cape Town Carnival remains in dialogue with all our stakeholders and partners, the City of Cape Town, the National Department of Arts and Culture, MultiChoice, the Western Cape Government, DStv, Media24, KFM, Tsogo Sun Hotels on the way forward.



