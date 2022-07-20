Cape Town City Ballet announces their international guest artists for the winter season

Ballet lovers are in for a rare treat with the opportunity to see four international guest artists perform as part of Cape Town City Ballet’s winter season, which runs at Artscape from 4 to 28 August alongside an invigorating new triple bill IKIGAI.

Story continues below Advertisement

The season line-up includes Romeo and Juliet, based on William Shakespeare’s classic, tragic love story and choreographed by South African ballet doyenne Veronica Paeper. Vadim Muntagirov and Fumi Kaneko, both Principals of The Royal Ballet, dance the roles of Romeo and Juliet at the performances on 5, 8, 10 and 13 August at 19h30, accompanied by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Brandon Lawrence, Principal of Birmingham Royal Ballet excitingly returns to join the Company at select performances in the role of Romeo. Lawrence was seen on stage at Artscape earlier this year as Albrecht in Cape Town City Ballet’s production of Maina Gielgud’s Giselle.

Story continues below Advertisement

“To complete our incredible line up of international guest artists, we are proud to be welcoming Tzu-Chao Chou, Principal Dancer with Birmingham Royal Ballet, to our Cape Town stage for the first time. Mr Chou will perform the role of The Blue Boy in Les Patineurs at selected performances of IKIGAI,” says Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. Brandon Lawrence, Fumi Kaneko, Tzu-Chao Chou and Vadim Muntagirov are the international guest artists performing as part of Cape Town City Ballet’s winter season. “We celebrate the renaissance of the performing arts, being able to play to capacity houses and the opening of international travel, with this stellar line-up of international guests performing alongside the talented dancers of Cape Town City Ballet and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. May the arts continue to flourish after these challenging times.

Story continues below Advertisement

Romeo and Juliet will be presented at Artscape from 4 to 28 August. Bookings can be made at Artscape Dial-A-Seat 021 421 7695 or through Computicket. Ticket prices for Romeo and Juliet start from R175 - R750.00