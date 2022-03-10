Cape Town City Ballet presents Giselle

Giselle is a much-loved ballet which presents a romantic story of innocent love and betrayal portrayed in two acts. Giselle, a naive and beautiful peasant girl who loves to dance, unsuspectingly falls in love with a philandering nobleman, Albrecht. He disguises himself as a peasant while pursuing her affections and when the deceit is revealed Giselle is inconsolable. In discovering that he is already betrothed, she dies of a broken heart.
The story continues in the moonlit land of the Wilies, a mysterious landscape inhabited by the vengeful spirits of virgin brides who never reached their wedding day. The ghostly Wilies torment Albrecht as he appears in search of the spirit of Giselle.
The duality of the body and spirit, evocation of the supernatural, and the tale of undying love and devotion endears this quintessentially romantic ballet to a universal audience.
Ksenia Ovsyanick, Principal Ballerina with Staatsballett Berlin, will dance the role of Giselle opposite Vadim Muntagirov (Principal of The Royal Ballet) as Albrecht at the performances on 19, 21, 23 and 25 March.
International guest artist Brandon Lawrence (Principal at Birmingham Royal Ballet) will also join Cape Town City Ballet at select performances in the role of Albrecht, partnering Cape Town City Ballet’s Leanè Theunissen as Giselle.
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Brandon Phillips, perform alongside the dancers at various performances.
Giselle will be presented at Artscape Opera House from 18 March to 9 April 2022.
Performances dates are:
MARCH
18 March @ 19h30 (With International UK Guest Artist, Brandon Lawrence and Leanè Theunissen with the CTPO)
19, 21, 23, 25 March @ 19h30 (With International Guest Artists, Vadim Muntagirov and Ksenia Ovsyanick with the CTPO)
22 and 31 March @ 19h30 (TO RECORDED MUSIC with Chanté Daniels and Gabriel Ravenscroft)
24 and 30 March @ 19h30 (TO RECORDED MUSIC with Kirstel Paterson and Lêusson Muniz)
26 March @ 15h00 (TO RECORDED MUSIC with Chanté Daniels and Gabriel Ravenscroft)
26 March @ 19h30 (With International Guest Artist, Brandon Lawrence and Leanè Theunissen TO RECORDED MUSIC)
APRIL
1 and 7 April @ 19h30 (TO RECORDED MUSIC with Kirstel Paterson and Lêusson Muniz)
2 April @ 15h00 (TO RECORDED MUSIC with International Guest Artist, Brandon Lawrence and Leanè Theunissen)
2, 6 and 8 April @ 19h30 (TO RECORDED MUSIC with Chanté Daniels and Gabriel Ravenscroft)
9 April @ 15h00 (TO RECORDED MUSIC with Kirstel Paterson and Lêusson Muniz)
9 April @ 19h30 (With International Guest Artist, Brandon Lawrence and Leanè Theunissen with CTPO)
TICKET PRICES:
*Tickets cost from R350 to R750 for performances featuring International Guest Artist/s and accompanied by Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.
*Tickets cost from R250 to R395 for performances to recorded music.
*Tickets to matinee performances cost from R175 to R295.
Bookings can be made at Artscape Dial-A-Seat 021 421 7695 or through Computicket.
*Pensioners tickets can be purchased from Artscape Box Office only, at R20.00 discount per ticket.
*Block bookings (ten or more) - R10.00 discount per ticket through Artscape Box Office