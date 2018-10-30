Comedian Kurt Schoonraad. Picture: Ian landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

In the wake of the devastating fire in Cape Town’s Khayelitsha on 20 October, Cape Town comedians have banded together — using their wit, banter and mildly successful organising skills — to bring you hilarious line-ups of some of South Africa’s best comedians at a few shows around the city this month. The final fundraising event will be held at Cape Town Comedy Club on 6 November. The event promises to be super big and shiny, full of famous funny people, and lots of ooh and aah moments.

The line-up (subject to change) includes Riaad Moosa, Kurt Schoonraad, Mel Jones, Angel Campey, Dalin Oliver, Carl Weber, Conrad Koch and KG.

All proceeds will go to the Khayelitsha Fire Relief, and you can bring food, schoolbooks, blankets or clothes to donate to the community that has been so devastated by the fire.

The comedians promise a blazing night of comedy – because the only place they want to hear about a blaze is on a stage. #RememberKhayelitsha #ComedyCares. There will also be raffles and prizes at the event.



Tickets are R150 and available from any Computicket outlet or Shoprite, Checkers stores.