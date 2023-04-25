Cape Town dancers to represent SA at the 20th Red Bull BC One World Finals in Paris

After a gruelling season of national cyphers in Johannesburg, East London, Cape Town, and Oudtshoorn, the prestigious breaking competition, “Red Bull BC One” culminated in the crowning of South African champions B-girl Keisha “real name Lakeisha Dick) and B-boy Toufeeq (real name Toufeeq Baadjies). The two breakers from Cape Town, impressed not only the judges, but had the crowd begging for more as they danced their way to the 20th Red Bull BC One World Finals taking place in Paris later this year.

IOL Entertainment had a front row seat to all the action as the breakers went head to head with other finalists from across the country. The tension was palpable as competitors brought their A-game at the Sun Exhibits at Grand West in Cape Town. MC Melissa De Vries kept the crowd entertained as crowds chanted the names of their favourite contenders.

The winners came out strong after leaving their best moves on the floor. Red Bull BC One 2023 Winner: B-girl Keisha in action . Picture: Mpumelelo Macu B-girl Keisha,16, from Ocean View, said: “I am very excited about my win. I came into today’s competition having trained a lot - I learned some new power moves and managed to control my breathing, which helped with my win. “I cannot wait for Paris and know that I will have to train even harder.”

Red Bull BC One 2023 Winner: B-boy Toufeeq in action . Picture: Mpumelelo Macu B-boy Toufeeq, 27, from Mitchells Plain, said: “I am really honoured and blessed to win this year’s Red Bull BC One - it took me four years to get this win, with last year being the closest when I lost in the final battles. “I came in with an injured elbow but told myself that I will block out the pain and take each battle as it comes. I am excited about representing South Africa in Paris and I hope I can make it far, and show the world what I can do.” The crowd were treated to a hot line-up of performances including international star Lil G, and some of South Africa’s hottest talent from DeeKoala, Ready D, Seruthe, and Bravo to Chaise Williams.