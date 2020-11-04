Cape Town Funny Festival is a ‘must-do’

If you’re ever short of things to add to your bucket list, then the Cape Town Funny Festival is a “must-do”. Founded by PR guru Eddy Cassar in 1997, the month-long winter comedy festival is set to take place take place from May 31 to June 27 at the Baxter Theatre. In addition to showcasing the country’s great diversity and humour, the Funny Festival secures a range of international acts, making the festival a world-class event. The star-studded line-up will be announced closer to the time. Many past performers recommend new acts, “as they would fit comfortably with what the Cape Town Funny Festival stand for”.

Commenting on the event, Cassar says: “On my travels to the Edinburgh or Adelaide Fringe Festivals or the famous Linz Street Performers’ Festival in Austria, I often get contacted by performers asking to be included in the line-up, because so and so said the Cape Town Funny Festival is a ’must-do’.”

Top international artists regard the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival as one of the top comedy festivals in the world.

Below are some of the comments from some of the previous acts.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be on the Funny Festival line-up almost every year since its inception. It’s undoubtedly the phone call every comedian waits for,” says award-winning actor and comedian Marc Lottering.

He adds: “You get treated with the utmost respect. You get paid on time. You get to experience a world-class comedy audience in one of South Africa’s leading theatres.

“You know you’re part of a winning gig when loyal audience members book year after year, irrespective of who’s on the bill. They trust the brand wholeheartedly.”

Captain Frodo, winner of the Laurence Olivier Award in 2015 for London’s West-End cabaret La Soirée, also commented on the show. He says: “The special thing about the Jive Cape Town Funny Fest is that it’s so much more than a great, sold-out, standing ovation kind of gig.

“More than any other festival I have ever played, and I’ve been in the business for more than 20 years, you really get to experience Cape Town. I even have a burger named after me.”

Paul Zerdin, America’s Got Talent 2015 winner, offered: “The Cape Town Funny Festival is one of the world’s most enjoyable comedy gigs.”

Alan Committie, award-winning actor and comedian, says he’s honoured to have been the host of the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival 11 times.

“Each year brings with it another season of laughs, memories and incomparable audiences. But mostly it means I get to connect with talented people in front of laughing patrons for 30-odd shows every year doing what I love doing … making people laugh,” says Committie.

The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue, the Best UK Comic Duo Act 2019, say being part of the festival has been a highlight of their career.

“This festival has, without a doubt, been a major highlight of our career – scrupulous organisation, exceptional audiences, unsurpassable hospitality and attention to detail that makes the whole experience an unforgettable one for the performer … and all in one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” comment the duo.

Reflecting on his experience at the festival, award-winning comedian Sifiso Nene says: “I found the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival an incomparable experience.

“The most memorable experience, apart from performing, is most certainly the sightseeing, I experienced Cape Town like I never did before. The entire experience was just amazing and it’s one I’ll never forget.”

Echoing Nene’s sentiments, Boy With Tape On His Face, 2016 “America’s Got Talent 2016” Finalist, says: “I have had the privilege of performing in several countries around the world, but for me, the Jive Cape Town Comedy Festival will always be a festival that stands out from the others.”

Kev Orkian, 2010 Britain’s Got Talent finalist and Entertainer of the year 2017, 2018, 2019, says the Cape Town Funny Festival has been one of the “most incredible experiences” of his career.

“No other festival in the world offers what the CTFF delivers … from Table Mountain visits, wine tasting in Constantia, to whale watching and even having a South African burger named after you,” says Orkian.

Mooky, aka Gloria, Cirque Du Soleil lead clown and winner of Laurence Olivier Award 2015 for London’s West-End cabaret “La Soirée”, says CTFF is the most enriching and memorable comedy festival in the world.

“The treatment we receive as artists, from choice accommodations to local burger lunches, to bus tours, to resort visits, to personally-fitted formal wear, is beyond outstanding!

“I always recommend Cape Town Funny Festival to fellow performers and recommend my favourite performers to Cape Town Funny Festival,” says Mooky.

