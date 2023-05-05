Cape Town, get ready to rock!

Hello May! The arrival of frosty shorter days and longer nights is here along with fewer outdoor events. But don’t be fazed. Mzansi still has the best entertainment to offer. The anticipated “We Will Rock You” production arrives in Cape Town and it promises to be an action-packed show that will get you tapping your feet and singing along too.

The new production and major world tour of Queen and Ben Elton’s multiaward-winning rock musical “We Will Rock You”, has a South African cast, crew and band. They started the tour in the Philippines in October 2022. After touring Asia, the hit musical returned to South Africa this year, playing to packed houses and critical acclaim at Montecasino’s Teatro in Jozi. Next stop for the “We Will Rock You” world tour is the Artscape in Cape Town from May 5 to June 4.

While the production has songs of the popular Queen hits such as “We are the Champions”, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and, of course, We Will Rock You, fans need to be aware that the production has its own storyline and should not be mistaken for a tribute show or even that it tells the story of Queen. The show tells the story of a group of bohemians in a dystopian future without musical instruments. A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians together with society misfits Scaramouche and Galileo, embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and the rebirth of the age of rock. Ticket prices vary between R200 - R500 and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Concert at The Pelican Hout Bay Music Autumn Concert at The Pelican is said to be the hottest place to be this weekend, if you’re in the hood, checkout Hout Bay Music students showing off their latest songs and performance as they make their debut at The Pelican. Before the music strikes, grab some grub of their scrumptious menu available from the afternoon.

Where: The Pelican, 37 Victoria Ave, Hout Bay. When: Saturday, May 6, at 2pm. Cost: R100 at Quicket.

DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram Takeover Party The Takeover Party is back and boast a line-up of kwaai acts including DJs Clint, Mickz, Ermy and the headline act, DJ Zinhle.The event is hosted by Peadon Smith. Where: Hanover Street, GrandWest.

When: Friday, May 5. Cost: R100 at Quicket DJ Ice Flake. Picture: Supplied DJ Ice Flake

Cape Town is in for a treat this weekend as DJ Ice Flake visits Grandwest for a night of banging beats and his famous mixes. DJ Ice Flake will be joined by resident DJs of Hanover Street night club: DJs Jaryd Busch, Krazy K, Naz Titus, Grant Lesch and Robbie Savage.. Book a table special via Whatsapp on 082 588 6662.