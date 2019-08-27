Cape Town HOMEMAKERS Expo, in association with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG), have launched the Design, Art and Textile ComPETition. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - This year's Cape Town HOMEMAKERS Expo is all about Raw Comfort for your home. Visitors to the 24th Cape Town HOMEMAKERS Expo, which takes place from August 29 to September 1 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, will have ample opportunity to see, touch and feel the very latest in home, decor, design and lifestyle trends.

Be treated to a comprehensive display of the top brands and local craftsmanship… all under one roof.

Show highlights include INTERIOR spaces, d'VINE life, truly ARTISAN, OUTside, the home | tuis Theatre, the Raw CONCRETE Theatre, the Tafelberg AV & Appliance Emporium, The Eco Interior KITCHEN as well the Design, Art and Textile ComPETition.

At INTERIOR spaces, decor and design experts will create beautiful room settings, showing off bespoke decor, furniture and fabrics.

Ever popular d'VINE life will again offer a selection of mouth-watering delights, local wines and handcrafted beer and gin.

truly ARTISAN will showcase a collection of decorative handcraft and design, from handmade ceramics and leather goods to art and custom jewellery.

Explore outdoor living ideas including patio furniture, homeware and entertainment to garden decor and tools at OUTside.

Watch the experts in action at the home | tuis Theatre, where you’ll be inspired by hands-on DIY, home makeovers and cooking demonstrations.

The Raw CONCRETE Theatre by World of Decorative Concrete (WODC) is a creative space where craftsmen and designers demonstrate the many uses of concrete in functional design. Offering hourly workshops, you will see how to make your most treasured items last a lifetime, create kitchen counter tops, and more.

The Tafelberg AV & Appliance Emporium will again offer the very latest in audio and visual technology, showcasing the best in digital infotainment and appliances.

A brand new feature area, The Eco Interior KITCHEN, will offer an exciting programme of cooking demonstrations by Izelle Hoffman of Thrive for Good for the health conscious. From delectable to dazzling, every minute will have you glued to your seat, wanting more.

Cape Town HOMEMAKERS Expo, in association with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG), have launched the Design, Art and Textile ComPETition.

The Design ComPETition is all about bespoke pet furniture, in the Art ComPETition, artists and designers were given a basic wooden bed to create a one-of-a-kind design and the Textile ComPETition invited fabric designers to create gorgeous pet themed prints.

The top 15 finalists in each category will be on display for the duration of the Expo, with visitors invited to bid on their favourite design or artwork in a silent bidding process. All funds raised will be donated to DARG.

Says Sandy Edwards, HOMEMAKERS Expo Organiser – Cape Town: “Packed with inspirational ideas and exciting features, the 2019 Cape Town HOMEMAKERS Expo will offer visitors the perfect opportunity to explore, consider and purchase all the things one needs for your home and garden projects. We know that buyers are eager to hear the stories and experience the realness of products.

"The Cape Town HOMEMAKERS Expo is the perfect platform for home related artisans, manufacturers, specialists and knowledgeable experts to come face-to-face and make authentic connections with our visitors. It’s unmistakably the most important event on the Cape Town exhibition calendar with 340 exhibitors and 85 home related categories in a 8 500m² space. Whether a shopper, inspiration seeker or DIY enthusiast, it’s all about Raw Comfort!”

The Expo will be open Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm, and on Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

* Tickets are available at the door or from Quicket. Adults pay R90, pensioners R70 and kids under 16 enter free.