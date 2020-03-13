Cape Town International Jazz Festival announces safety measures amid coronavirus outbreak

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) organisers have released the safety measures being taken due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While many festivals across the globe, including the Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland and SXSW have either been postponed or cancelled, CTIJF is still set to go ahead on March 27 and 28.

With the growing concerns globally about the spread of the virus, the event organisers have released a statement on their website regarding the safety measures being taken for attendees of the festival.

The statement reads: "The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) management is working closely with the Provincial and local authorities and the CTICC to compile protocols to be implemented at the event following the confirmed South African cases of coronavirus. The CTIJF remains committed to bringing the best in jazz and jazz-related music to the Mother City and Festinos can rest assured the Festival will go ahead as planned on 27 and 28 March 2020."

The safety measures include: hand sanitisers being place all over the venue, dressing rooms being sanitised between changes, increased cleaning services around the venue, the security guards wearing gloves, more signage advising how patrons can protect themselves being placed, a extended medical plan, additional janitors, staff & artist shuttle being sanitised after every trip and easy access to clean water.