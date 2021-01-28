Cape Town Jazz Festival launches JazzFix, featuring Jonathan Butler and many more

Cape Town - Some of South Africa’s favourite jazz artists will be featured in JazzFix, a new online series brought to you by the producers of the award-winning Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) and hosted by Unathi. espAfrika have put together an exciting online series of previously performed shows from the CTIJF archives. Viewers can enjoy these exclusively recorded performances from their favourite CTIJF artists, with current conversations and discussions with the artists and Unathi. “I’m delighted to be the host of the upcoming JazzFix online series. I have a long history with the Cape Town International Jazz Festival and a deep love for the music culture it represents. I’ve been both a performer and a fan of the festival and I can’t wait to share the experience of Africa’s Grandest Gathering with local and international fans. This is an online event music lovers won’t want to miss out on. Let’s celebrate true South African musical talent,” said Unathi. The first show kicks off on Saturday 27 February 2021 with South Africa’s legendary guitarist and Grammy Award nominated artist Jonathan Butler’s 2019 CTIJF Homecoming performance. “I’m honoured to be featured as the first artist in the JazzFix online concert series. I can’t wait to share my performance at the last Cape Town International Jazz Festival with the world, plus a little something special we have included in the online experience. Join me as we relive the magic of Africa’s Grandest Gathering,” said Jonathan Butler.

Festival Director Billy Domingo said: “Our team has been hard at work to bring you the very best of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival straight to your living room, with these unique online performances from our favourite jazz festival artists. JazzFix is something truly special and a first of its kind for Africa’s Grandest Gathering.

“We encourage fans of the festival and those who missed out to relive the incredible power of jazz with us. We’ll be showcasing South Africa’s most engaging talents and some true fan favourites, so don’t miss out on this online cinematic experience.”

Tickets cost R80 per show and are available to purchase via Computicket. Once you’ve purchased your ticket, viewers will have 48 hours to stream the performance on Computicket. The online event will be available to purchase for one month after the initial stream date.

Each JazzFix show will be brought to you on the last Saturday of every month so look out for an array of fan-favourite performances to be announced soon.

Tickets to Show 1: Jonathan Butler Homecoming are available to purchase now at Computicket.