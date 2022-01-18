Cape Town Met 2022 returns with top entertainment and glam fashion

The Cape Town Met 2022 presented by World Sports Betting springs into full bloom on Saturday 29 January. One of the Mother City’s most celebrated and prestigious social events, this year’s theme is ’Glam Garden’.

After a 2021 event with no access to the public, the 2022 Cape Town Met returns to its roots and promises something for all. Set against the backdrop of Kenilworth Racecourse’s rolling lawns, The Cape Town Met 2022 welcomes one and all to a celebration of sophisticated hospitality and elegance, a nirvana of high-end fashion, affluent personalities and influencers. The all-day main event features 10 races ridden by our nation’s finest jockeys on our country’s top horses, as well as live performances from top local artists.

Raise your glass to the victors and embrace the opulent energy as the sun sets over the summer sky, before being whisked away into an unforgettable rapture of after-parties, and incredible music sets from world class DJs. The fabulous Zakes Bantwini will be headlining the entertainment, while Good Luck will get the party going. DJs Dean Fuel and Desiree will keep the dance floor pumping. The Cape Town Met 2022 will adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols for your own safety.

Supporters without an ID and valid vaccination card will not be granted access to the grounds. Tickets are available for purchase on Webtickets or in any Pick n Pay store nationwide. Admission options start at R 40 per person, with general admission including grandstand access costing R 100 per person.