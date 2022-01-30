Cape Town Met bloomed with success

Cars were lined up at the entrance, filled with visitors who were ready to bet and show off their colourful, blooming outfits.

The theme to one of Cape Town’s most-celebrated and prestigious social event this year was Glam Garden.

Lunga Shabalala and Thando Thabethe at the Cape Town Met. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

The city knows how to enjoy an event thoroughly. What more can one ask for? Sunny weather, good food, good drinks and competitive energy, what a way to knock off an event.

As Grant Van Niekerk, who is one of the successful jockeys competing stated just after winning the second race, ’’Cape Town is the best place ... this is my home“ Van Niekerk shared.