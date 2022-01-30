Cape Town Met bloomed with success
The Cape Town MET 2022 presented by World Sports Betting was a major success on Saturday, January 29.
Cars were lined up at the entrance, filled with visitors who were ready to bet and show off their colourful, blooming outfits.
The theme to one of Cape Town’s most-celebrated and prestigious social event this year was Glam Garden.
The city knows how to enjoy an event thoroughly. What more can one ask for? Sunny weather, good food, good drinks and competitive energy, what a way to knock off an event.
As Grant Van Niekerk, who is one of the successful jockeys competing stated just after winning the second race, ’’Cape Town is the best place ... this is my home“ Van Niekerk shared.
The proof is in the pudding.
Set against the backdrop of Kenilworth Racecourse’s rolling lawns, the Cape Town Met 2022 welcomed one and all to a celebration of sophisticated hospitality and elegance, a nirvana of high-end fashion, affluent personalities and influencers.
The all-day main event featured 10 races ridden by the nation’s finest jockeys on the country’s top horses.
There were artists such as the fabulous Zakes Bantwini, who dropped his new album “Ghetto King” last month, Good luck will got the party and vibe going.
The Cape Town Met 2022 adhered to strict Covid protocols.
Supporters without an ID and valid vaccination card were not permitted access to the grounds.