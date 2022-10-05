Cape Town Pride dates announced along with a new festival director

The LGBTQIA+ community are gearing up for the annual Cape Town Pride event, which will see thousands gather for the special day. Known for bringing colour to Cape Town for a day, the Pride Launch will see members of the LGBTQIA+ community dress up in their hottest colourful outfits to descend on the Embassy of Belgium Consular residence in Newlands, where the launch will be held on November 26.

The Launch of Cape Town Pride 2023 will be a day of celebration with live performers on stage. There will be bars and stalls and opportunity to connect with friends and others in the diverse, colourful and creative community. The calendar of events for Pride 2023 will be released as well as ticket sales information for the main Pride Festival on March 4. A lucky entrant at the Pride Launch will win a place on the LGBT+ cruise, happening in June 2023, also known as “Pride Month”.

Organisers also announced the latest development to the Cape Town Pride board recently. Former director of Cape Town Pride Matthew Van As has stepped down, citing health issues, and has resigned from Cape Town Pride and Outreach Africa, which organises Pride in Cape Town. New festival director Wentzel April. Picture: Supplied He has been replaced by Wentzel April as the new festival director of Cape Town Pride 2023.

April currently sits on the management committee of Impulse Group Cape Town, part of a global volunteer group of active gay men who promote healthier sexual lifestyles. April told IOL Entertainment: “I am excited to bring a new vision to Cape Town Pride. A pride that continues to strive for inclusivity, visibility, acceptance, diversity and respect. “The task ahead is not an easy road but I have amazing support from both the working committee of Cape Town Pride and that of our beautiful community.”

