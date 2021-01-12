Cape Town Pride moves to new date due to lockdown restrictions

Cape Town Pride 2021 will continue as planned despite the global Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement issued, the show organisers announced that the annual event will move. “Cape Town Pride was lucky to be one of the last prides, worldwide, to happen in 2020 – and we are grateful that our vibrant community got to shine as a beacon of hope for the rest of the world,” read the statement. So here are some things that you need to know about Cape Town Pride 2021. The traditional dates of Cape Town Pride have moved from February to March due to lockdown level three restrictions – further details to be confirmed later. Cape Town Pride is still going to lead up to the main festival day with community-based events “to engage and enthral”.

All events are going to either be live-streamed or packaged after the event for viewing for those members of the public who are at risk.

Cape Town Pride is working closely with the City of Cape Town to make sure all regulations are followed and that everyone is going to be kept safe in whatever they do.

The show organisers are adding a Pride Market Day, a couple of Pride Drive-In Movie Nights plus a socially-distanced awards dinner and inaugural fashion week.

Commenting on the event, Cape Town Pride festival director Matthew Van As, says: “We’ve decided to label this Pride season Cape Town Pride 2021+, with the theme ’YouMatter’.

“Our theme is one that came from many different angles. One thing that we got emailed was that people felt alone during the lockdown.

“They felt forgotten. They felt lost. To that end, our volunteers at Cape Town Pride and OUTReach Africa started an internal project called #YouMatter, where we would reach out to these beautiful souls to converse and try to keep them motivated during these trying times.

“What really drove home the theme for Cape Town Pride 2021+ was when one of our regular and amazing performers, Latheem Gabriel, mentioned the exact same phrase in one of his comments on one of social media posts, reminding someone that ’You Matter’.

“And thus the theme for Cape Town Pride 2021+ was born.”

For more information, follow the Cape Town Pride Facebook page.