Cape Town’s festive lights switch-on: Mafikizolo and Mörda to headline 'People of Hope' Celebration

Get ready for Cape Town's festive lights switch-on on December 1, headlined by Mafikizolo and Mörda, promising a night of music, laughter, and community spirit at the Grand Parade. Picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Get ready for Cape Town's festive lights switch-on on December 1, headlined by Mafikizolo and Mörda, promising a night of music, laughter, and community spirit at the Grand Parade. Picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Published Nov 4, 2024

Cape Town is preparing to dazzle residents and visitors alike with its festive lights switch-on at the Grand Parade on December 1, heralding the start of the holiday season.

This year’s theme, “People of Hope,” promises a night celebrating unity and resilience, setting the stage for an unforgettable night filled with music, laughter, and community pride.

The festivities kick off at 4pm, headlined by the beloved Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo, known for their chart-topping hits like “Khona” and “Love Potion”.

Their rich harmonies and high-energy performances are sure to ignite the crowd.

Following them will be Mörda, a former member of the popular group Black Motion, who will bring his signature deep house sound, promising to transform Adderley Street into a vibrant dance floor.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “This year’s line-up will certainly get me into the holiday spirit.

“Cape Town is a city of bright lights and even brighter people, and the Festive Lights Switch-On is our chance to come together, acknowledge the year behind us, and celebrate what is to come.”

Alongside Mafikizolo and Mörda, the line-up includes local favourites like Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, 3 Tons of Fun, Blackbyrd, and DJ Caycee, ensuring a night packed with entertainment.

Hosting the night are comedians Alan Committie and Lunga Tshuka, promising laughs and a memorable night for all.

This free event welcomes everyone to join early for an evening of hope, rhythm, and joy.

