Cape Town's Kite Festival celebrates 30 years of mental health awareness

The Cape Town International Kite Festival is soaring higher than ever as it celebrates its 30th anniversary this month. Since its debut in 1994, the flagship event has become an iconic part of the Mother City’s annual calendar as it raises awareness about mental health through a dazzling display of colourful kites.

This year’s theme, #HopeOnAString, invites participants to embrace the beauty of flying kites while spreading important messages about mental health. Over the past three decades, the Kite Festival has brought together people from all walks of life, creating a space where mental health conversations are encouraged and normalised. "The Cape Town International Kite Festival is the opportunity to ensure that the conversations regarding mental health are normalised," Dr Ingrid Daniels, CEO of Cape Mental Health said.

“This event is not just about kites but about breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health, allowing everyone to share their personal stories of pain, healing and recovery.” The main event, the annual Pop-Up Fly at Melkbosstrand Beach on Sunday, October 27, is set to be a feast for the eyes. The sky will come alive with stunning kites flown by top professionals, including local favourites like Mari and Bradley Ware-Lane, Bobby Gathoo and Frans Marais. International stars such as Tony Jetland from the USA and Amel Amita from Tunisia will also join the fun, making this a truly global celebration.

For those who love to get creative, the EduKite Competition on Saturday, 26 October, at Curro Century City High School offers a chance for learners to showcase their kite-making and decorating skills. With monetary prizes up for grabs, this competition will bring together both mainstream schools and schools for children with special educational needs to celebrate the joy of kites while promoting mental health awareness. Participants are also encouraged to share their kite-flying experiences on social media using the hashtag #HopeOnAString. By tagging @CTKiteFest, they stand a chance to be featured on the official Cape Town Kite Festival social media pages.

Where: Melkbosstrand Beach. When: Sunday, October 27, at 10am. Cost: Free.

Grammy Award-winning Southern rock group Zac Brown Band. Picture: Supplied Cape Town Country Festival Grammy Award-winning Southern rock group Zac Brown Band is set to light up the DHL Stadium on Sunday, October 27, as part of the Cape Town Country Festival. This marks their first-ever performance in South Africa. The group comprises Brown, Jimmy De Martini, John Driskell Hopkins, Coy Bowles, Chris Fryar, Clay Cook, Matt Mangano, Daniel de los Reyes, and Caroline Jones.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming show, Brown recently shared: “I absolutely love Africa and try to visit every year. We’re so excited that we get to perform at South Africa’s first-ever country music festival in October.” With a career spanning over a decade, Zac Brown Band has achieved significant milestones, including six consecutive albums that reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debuting at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Zac Brown Band is known for their dynamic live performances and has headlined nine North American tours. They hold the record for the most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park and were inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame in July 2022, joining music legends like Paul McCartney and Billy Joel.

Recently, the band released their new EP, “No Wake Zone”, which features a collection of carefree anthems, encouraging listeners to relax and enjoy time with friends. Where: The DHL Stadium in Greenpoint. When: Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, starting at 11pm.

Cost: Tickets range from R695 to R1490 and can be purchased through iTickets. Cape Town Gin & Rum Festival 2023. Picture: Facebook Cape Town Gin & Rum Festival Calling all cocktail lovers! The Cape Town Gin and Rum Festival is your ticket to an unforgettable day filled with delicious libations, artisanal treats and live local music.

This is not just another festival, it's a vibrant celebration of the best gins and rums, where every sip tells a story and every moment is one to savour. Picture yourself wandering through a lively atmosphere, where expert mixologists whip up exquisite gin and rum cocktails designed to tantalise your taste buds. Whether you're a fan of zesty, fruity concoctions or prefer something more robust, there’s a cocktail waiting just for you! Pair these delightful drinks with a selection of mouth-watering dishes from artisanal food stalls, each bite as carefully crafted as the drinks themselves.

As you sip and savour, let the sounds of local music fill the air, creating the perfect backdrop for this fantastic celebration. Dance, mingle and discover new favourites as you indulge in the festive vibe with fellow cocktail enthusiasts. Where: The Lookout at the V&A waterfront. When: Saturday, October 26, at 12pm.