Cape Town's secret garden experience brings luxury events to local scenes

This weekend, Cape Town will see the launch of the 1st Class Secret Garden Experience, an event series merging live music, fine dining, and a scenic garden setting. Created by 1st Class Cape Town and hosted at the R102 Market & Lifestyle venue, the monthly event aims to offer attendees a curated blend of luxury and relaxation, extending from daylight hours into the evening.

Running from November 2 until April, each secret garden event promises live performances by top local artists. The series opens with Mobi Dixon, Miss Shelly, and local favourite Luu The DJ, who is known for combining DJing and live drumming in the Afro House genre. Guests will also have access to meals by local chefs, cocktails, and poolside seating in the garden setting. With general admission starting at R200 and VIP packages reaching up to R10,000, the series caters to a variety of tastes.

A promotional ticket offer is also available: purchasing a specified cocktail on Fridays provides access to future events under certain conditions. The series opens on November 2, with additional dates planned for December 7 to 8, January 4 to 5, and February 1 to 2, also future dates will be announced. Tickets for the Secret Garden series can be purchased through Webtickets.